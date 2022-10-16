Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

COFFEE COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO