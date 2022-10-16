ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Reward offered after Kentucky police officer’s memorial trashed

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ew7Wf_0ibWRH2K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9TGG_0ibWRH2K00
Officer Jason Ellis (Courtesy: FBI.gov)

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A memorial dedicated to a Bardstown police officer who lost his life nine years ago has been vandalized . Now, organizations are offering rewards to get the person responsible behind bars.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the aftermath on social media, showing what remains of Officer Jason Ellis’ memorial. The department called the act deliberate, calculated and a blow to Jason’s family as well as the community.

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

Officials say My Old Kentucky Home Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43 is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible. Additionally, a $500 reward was added on to that previous amount by “KY COPS”.

If you have any information on who may have vandalized Officer Ellis’ memorial, you’re urged to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840 .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmMGS_0ibWRH2K00
    (Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfS1l_0ibWRH2K00
    (Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twhQh_0ibWRH2K00
    (Courtesy: Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

