Passaic County Field Hockey Final Preview: 3-Pompton Lakes vs. 1-West Milford
3-Pompton Lakes (13-2) vs. 1-West Milford (13-0)
GMC Invitational boys soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 19
Junior Aidan Collins and sophomore Kieran Barlow had two goals apiece to lead second-seeded Spotswood to a 5-0 win over seventh-seeded Highland Park in the quarterfinal round of the GMC Invitational in Spotswood. Junior Austin Scher had a goal and an assist for Spotswood (9-6-1), which has won three of...
Previewing the girls tennis Group semis and finals, 2022
GIRLS TENNIS: Tenafly vs Ramapo (North 1, Group 3 Sectional Final) on October 18, 2022 — Teams have been crowned sectional champions, and now it is time for the Group semifinals and finals.
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South- Boys soccer recap
Thomas Kovalcik had a goal and an assist to lead Steinert to a 4-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Hamilton. Anthony Durling, Colin St. John, and Jake Berish each scored for Steinert (10-4-1), which erased a 2-1 halftime deficit with three goals in the second half. Evan Sinkleris made three saves in the win.
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap
Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap
Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
Girls Soccer: 2022 Mercer County final preview - Pennington vs. Allentown

On appeal, NJSIAA deals harsher penalties for Paramus Catholic football recruiting
After hearing an appeal Wednesday from the Belleville Board of Education, The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Committee overruled its Controversies Committee, siding with Belleville and imposing more severe penalties on Paramus Catholic for illegally recruiting a football player. As first reported by NJ Advance Media last month,...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
Phillipsburg over Blair- Field hockey recap
Gracie Merrick had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 2-1 in over Blair in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt added a goal for Phillipsburg (11-5), which trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring in each of the third and fourth quarters. Beth Kelly made eight saves in the win.
Long Branch over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Chris Lazo made 10 saves as Long Branch cruised to a 4-0 victory over Manchester Township in Manchester. Nicholas Davhi-Borges paced the offense, dishing out two assists. Anthony Vasquez finished with one goal and one assist as Johan Gomez also scored for Long Branch (8-3-3). Landon Hinton made eight saves...
Union County Tournament girls soccer semifinal round, Oct. 16
Chiara Cosenza scored the games only goal with 38:30 left in the game as top-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded Summit 1-0 at Johnson High School in Clark. Sutton Factor was solid, posting two saves. Westfield (13-0-1) will face either second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the...
Football injuries, strong finances & more from the NJSIAA Exec. Committee meeting
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Executive Committee met on Wednesday in Robbinsville for its monthly meeting and plenty was up for discussion, led by the unprecedented ruling to suspend the Paramus Catholic football coaches for a recruiting violation.
Longtime N.J. high school teacher, volleyball coach dies at 43
A 20-year teacher at John P. Stevens High School in Edison who also served as the head coach for the boys and girls volleyball teams there died Monday at his home. Lifelong Edison resident, Anthony Patrick White, 43, was a social studies teacher at the school and has also coached other sports at the high school throughout his career, according to his obituary.
Boys soccer: Essex County Tournament semifinals preview

Field Hockey: Stars of the Day & Daily Stat Leaders from Oct. 18

Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years
Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 7
Since the name Kicks and Sticks seems to be cornered by retailers and training facilities catering to the soccer-lacrosse-hockey crowd, Selbin Sabio of Edison may want to consider a different brand name for his rather unique skill set. The senior is second in the state on made conversion kicks, or...
Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway among 7 Black coaches in Big East inspiring next generation
NEW YORK -- Jamir Harris isn’t sure what career he will pursue after his playing days are done, but being a basketball coach is certainly an option. “Oh yeah, it’s a possibility,” the 24-year-old Seton Hall guard told NJ Advance Media Tuesday at Big East media day. “I’ve been thinking about different things outside of basketball, but being a coach is something I definitely won’t turn down.”
