Georgia State

Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
The Independent

Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
BBC

Grimsby: More than 50 shopping trolleys in River Freshney clean

Dozens of shopping trolleys have been hauled out of a North East Lincolnshire river as part of a major clean-up. A group of magnet fishers travelled from Leeds to Grimsby to carry out the operation after seeing an appeal for help from a conservation group. Lyndsey Downes, from the Freshney...
BBC

Ipswich: Otter pup rescued from supermarket delivery van engine

An otter pup has been rescued from the engine compartment of a supermarket delivery van. RSPCA officers were called to a Tesco Extra supermarket at Copdock, Ipswich, on 11 October and took an hour to lure the young female free with food. They said the animal was under attack from...
BBC

Channel migrants: Dover RNLI releases dramatic rescue footage

Harrowing footage of a mid-Channel migrant rescue has been released by the RNLI in an attempt to highlight the reality facing its lifeboat crews. In disturbing scenes, the crew can be seen pulling people to safety and pleading with them to "stay awake". Among the casualties were a family of...
BBC

Jake Mangle-Wurzel's Huddersfield home and burial place to be sold

The home and final resting place of a self-confessed "professional eccentric" is to be sold at auction. Jake Mangle-Wurzel, from Huddersfield, died in 2021 at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Mr Mangle-Wurzel had asked to be buried in the garden of his home at Peat...

