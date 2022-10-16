Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
BBC
Grimsby: More than 50 shopping trolleys in River Freshney clean
Dozens of shopping trolleys have been hauled out of a North East Lincolnshire river as part of a major clean-up. A group of magnet fishers travelled from Leeds to Grimsby to carry out the operation after seeing an appeal for help from a conservation group. Lyndsey Downes, from the Freshney...
BBC
Ipswich: Otter pup rescued from supermarket delivery van engine
An otter pup has been rescued from the engine compartment of a supermarket delivery van. RSPCA officers were called to a Tesco Extra supermarket at Copdock, Ipswich, on 11 October and took an hour to lure the young female free with food. They said the animal was under attack from...
BBC
Channel migrants: Dover RNLI releases dramatic rescue footage
Harrowing footage of a mid-Channel migrant rescue has been released by the RNLI in an attempt to highlight the reality facing its lifeboat crews. In disturbing scenes, the crew can be seen pulling people to safety and pleading with them to "stay awake". Among the casualties were a family of...
Beach balls and lime green loos: a brief stop at Britain’s worst services
There are various points of interest on the M62 between Manchester and Leeds. The farmhouse sandwiched between the fast lanes near Huddersfield; the sign marking the highest point of England’s motorway network; the moors where Ian Brady and Myra Hindley buried their victims. To this list we may now...
BBC
Jake Mangle-Wurzel's Huddersfield home and burial place to be sold
The home and final resting place of a self-confessed "professional eccentric" is to be sold at auction. Jake Mangle-Wurzel, from Huddersfield, died in 2021 at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Mr Mangle-Wurzel had asked to be buried in the garden of his home at Peat...
