Read full article on original website
Related
How Prince William Corrected Prince George When He Told Princess Charlotte He Was ‘Better Than’ Her at Soccer
Prince William is a soccer fan, as are Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And he reportedly corrected George when he told Charlotte he's "better than" her at the sport.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
msn.com
Queen Consort Camilla Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles’ coronation date has officially been set: May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. We know Charles’ older son, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton will be there—after all, as the new Prince of Wales, it is one of William’s job duties to help plan the affair. But what about Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, and his wife Meghan Markle?
Queen Elizabeth ‘Couldn’t Understand’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Nanny Decision, Expert Says
Queen Elizabeth 'couldn't understand that they didn't have a night nurse and a nanny,' an expert said, referring to Prince William and Kate Middleton's desire to be 'hands-on' parents.
Prince William Has Reportedly Set One Clear Boundary Between Queen Camilla & His Kids
Now that King Charles III and Camilla Parker-Bowles have taken their thrones as head of the British monarchy, Prince William has moved up in the line of succession. But he has set one very clear boundary between the Queen Consort and his kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who he shares with Kate Middleton. And it’s one that honors his late mother Princess Diana.
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book
Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
msn.com
King Charles' former butler said Prince Harry and Prince William's joint appearance in the Queen's funeral procession wasn't a PR stunt
Slide 1 of 6: The Queen's historic 70-year reign wasn't entirely funded by taxpayers. She profited from a land trust called the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as estates and artwork inherited from her father. The Sunday Times estimated the Queen's net worth to be $442.92 million (£340 million) in 2016. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II — who ascended to the throne 70 years ago and died at age 96 on Thursday — wasn't as rich as you might think.Elizabeth II had a net worth of $442.92 million (£340 million), The Sunday Times estimated in 2016. That's vastly more than any other members of the Royal Family, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have a shared fortune of $30 million, Insider previously reported.Following the Queen's death, Prince Charles became King Charles III and replaced his mother as the reigning monarch and owner of the Crown Estate.Here's how the British royal family makes their fortune.Read the original article on Insider.
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
See where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reserved a spot in King Charles' office
In newly released video of Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss meeting with the new reigning monarch King Charles III, fans were quick to notice that in his office at Buckingham Palace, the king has a photo of his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle from their wedding day on display alongside other family photos.
ETOnline.com
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,' according to Judi James, which conveys 'confidence and strength.'
Elle
What Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Off-Duty Life in Windsor Is Really Like Following Their Move
Kate Middleton and Prince William made a big move from London to Windsor over the summer, choosing to base their family in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds rather than Kensington Palace in London. As they settle into a more quiet life away from the city, People got intel from sources about what the new Prince and Princess of Wales’ day-to-day is like when they aren’t on the royal event circuit.
womansday.com
King Charles Is Poised to Give Prince William and Kate Middleton Frogmore House
Looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton are potentially about to add yet another home to their growing list of properties. King Charles has "earmarked" Frogmore House for the new Prince and Princess of Wales, though it remains to be seen if they'll move in, reported The Sun. The house...
epicstream.com
Prince William Openly Discussed His Fears About Being King to Queen Elizabeth? Late Monarch Reportedly Allowed the Prince of Wales to Unload His Worries on Her
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth had a very close relationship. At a young age, the Prince of Wales learned everything that he needed to learn about his future role as king from his grandmother, as well as King Charles. But despite everything that he has learned and experienced, Prince William still had fears about taking on the top job.
Prince William Reportedly Still 'Does Not Trust' Prince Harry, Worried He Will Talk 'Publicly' About Their Family Business
Oprah Winfrey’s dreams of a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry don’t appear to have come true, as the ongoing feud between the two brothers is still going strong following the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. According to the latest reports, Prince William, 40, doesn’t “trust”...
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral
Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed...
netflixjunkie.com
Despite Tiff With Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shared a Sweet Moment With Princess Charlotte During Queen’s State Funeral
The differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not unknown to the world. The two royal women have had several disagreements from the very beginning. In one of her interviews, Meghan even accused the Princess of Wales of making her cry just before her wedding. The rift between the Sussexes and the Cambridges was quite evident during the Queen’s funeral and service.
Prince Wiliam, Kate Middleton & Royal Brood Love That Their New Life In Windsor Allows Them To Do 'Normal Things'
Though every member of the royal family is still devastated after the death of Queen Elizabeth last month, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children found a welcome distraction by settling into their new home in Windsor. The family-of-five made the change last month, leaving their Kensington Palace abode...
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Coming to the US
Prince William and Kate Middleton will make their first visit to the U.S. since Queen Elizabeth II's death in December. They will visit Boston, which was picked as the host city for the Earthshot Prize 2022 event in July. On Oct. 12, Kensington Palace released a photo of the Prince of Wales on a video chat with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to talk about the preparations for the Dec. 2 event.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0