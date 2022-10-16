Read full article on original website
Related
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies. But baseball’s youngest team — 17 players made their major league debuts in 2022 — grew up much faster than anyone expected, and in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team’s 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.
Bucs admit they need to help rookie guard Luke Goedeke
TAMPA — When asked about Tom Brady’s sideline rant directed at the offensive line during Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh, center Robert Hainsey said everything he could to protect the passer. “I love that from him,” Hainsey said Wednesday. “I know we all love that from him. It...
