ELYRIA, Ohio — No injuries have been reported following a fire at the Elyria Foundry Tuesday afternoon. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph D. Pronesti, firefighters arrived at the facility on Filbert Street around 3:45 p.m., with workers telling them the blaze broke out under one of the furnaces. Since pouring water on the molten iron would've created an explosion hazard, it was decided that the best course of action would be to isolate the flames and let them burn out.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO