Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Prince Harry Allegedly Sent Prince William a "Blunt Two-Word Response" to Decline Meeting

A new (and pretty dramatic-seeming) royal book called Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is here to shed some light on the extremely tense relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, and it's taking us allllll the way back to 2019. This was the year that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on royal tour, when Meghan revealed she was having a difficult time to ITV reporter Tom Bradby, who asked how she was.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids, Archie and Lilibet, Were During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Monday's touching state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II was missing two important guests. Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both in attendance, with the Duke of Sussex participating in several processionals surrounding the historic day, neither their 3-year-old son, Archie, nor their 1-year-old daughter, Lilibet, joined their parents for any of the events surrounding the death of their great-grandmother.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't be out and about over the next few days. The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are expected to take a break from public engagements this week as their three children are off from school. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are currently off from classes at Lambrook, where fall half term began last Friday. After the short break, the siblings and their schoolmates will return to the classroom on a favorite childhood holiday — Halloween.
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship

Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
What Rift? King Charles Keeps Special Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In His Office Despite Estrangement

Though King Charles has yet to fully mend his rift with Prince Harry, it's clear his youngest son will always hold a special place in his heart. On Wednesday, October 12, the newly appointed monarch held a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss in his personal office, and footage from the gathering showed that a photo of Harry and Meghan Markle sits on one of his tables.The picture, which is from the Sussexes' 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel, is situated next to other photos of the royal family, including one of Charles alongside his late mother, Queen Elizabeth...
