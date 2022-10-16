Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Mishael Morgan Confirms Departure
'The Young and the Restless' star Mishael Morgan confirms rumors that she's leaving the CBS soap opera to explore other opportunities.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Nikki and Phyllis Play With Fire Anew — Plus, Elena’s Conscience Could Be the Undoing of Katherine and Neil’s Legacies
Young & Restless writers continued to offer up a soapier version of Genoa City as Tucker crashed the vow renewal and conflict arose for several couples. Dish on the week and what’s coming up…. Chansea? Chelce?. I can appreciate Chelsea’s obsession having changed from Rey to “being a mother...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Marlena, Kayla and Kate Are Out of Time — and Rafe Wonders if He Made a Huge Mistake Marrying Nicole
Tripp and Joey both have eyes for Wendy Shin. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of October 17 – 21, several relationships teeter on the brink of disaster. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Wendy Shin’s arrival in Salem had her butting heads...
SheKnows
Rafe Rethinks His Marriage After Finding Nicole With Eric — Again — and Rex Injects Marlena With the Serum
Kristen opens her door to Chloe who thinks it’s best for Rachel if they all work together. Kristen counters that what’s best for her daughter is if Chloe is out of their lives. Chloe accuses her of putting that note in Rachel’s lunchbox, but Kristen again claims not to know anything about it. She then accuses Chloe of swaying the judge at the custody hearing. Chloe proudly admits it, and declares she’d do it again. Also, Brady was thrilled about it.
The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Brooke’s Health Crisis Reunites Bridge
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Brooke Logan might suffer a health crisis which reunites her with her destiny Ridge Forrester.
tvinsider.com
Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!
Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Marries Liv & Maddie Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married! The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to...
Spoilers tease that Curtis is the next victim of Esme's hook on General Hospital
Esme Prince has (Avery Kristan Pohl) been revealed as the hook killer on General Hospital and spoilers teease that her next victim will be Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Viewers already know that Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) caused Esme to fall over the parapet into the water and that Ava loves Trina Robinsons (Tabyana Ali) which makes the two women enemies.
SheKnows
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 9/21/22: The Hook Strikes Again!
As Port Charles reels from Brando’s death in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers, The Hook sets their sights on another victim! Plus, Brook Lynn fights for her job, Portia offers assistance, Valentin tries to keep Victor in check, Alexis wants to make things right, and Anna isn’t being as careful as she thinks!
The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides In The Adam Vs. Nick Showdown Over Sally
Per Soap Central, the feud between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) on "The Young and the Restless" has spanned many years, and it isn't slowing down. Their bad blood has been a contention for the Newmans, and it always seems to revolve around a woman. In the past, the dueling siblings have gone to war over Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). However, Adam and Nick briefly found a reprieve from their forever war after Adam donated his kidney to save the life of Nick's daughter Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster).
SheKnows
Kayla’s Fight For Her Life Brings Three Beyond Salem Faves to Days of Our Lives
When chapter two of Beyond Salem wrapped, we were left with more than a few cliffhangers. Sure, the biggest had to be that Bo appeared to be alive (and in the clutches of Stefano’s wicked daughter), but there were others, too… including the introduction of what promised to be an intriguing triangle.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Why Chloe and Nick Need to Hook Up
'The Young and the Restless' fans believe that Chloe Mitchell and Nick Newman have chemistry and would make a great couple.
rsvplive.ie
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle feared dead after being crushed by a caravan
Emmerdale Liv Flaherty and Vinny Dingle are now feared dead after tonight's episode. They are latest causalities in a dramatic week as a storm sweeps through the fictional Yorkshire village. The pair got trapped as a caravan was sent crashing into them by the heavy winds. Viewers were left in...
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas
Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Officially Written out in Weak Exit
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Quinn Fuller is officially off the show as the writers have her abruptly leave town.
digitalspy.com
BBC100 and EastEnders
Does anyone know if EastEnders is doing anything for the BBCs 100 anniversary?. Would be a bit odd if EastEnders didnt do anything as its one of the BBCs best ongoing dramas. The only thing I know is that James Bye will be dancing to the theme tune on strictly.
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Lola gets a life-changing diagnosis after having a seizure, while Kheerat gets closer to the truth about Ravi, and Eve reaches out to Suki. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Lola has a seizure. Lola panics when...
digitalspy.com
How come Emmerdale was hilarious tonight when they said the episode would be distressing
Well i could not believe what i was seeing tonight as the announcer said at the start of the episode it would be upsetting. The acting was seriously bad. The trees collapsing never looked realistic. People going out in the storm when it is much safer to stay indoors. And we cant forget Liv being killed by a flying caravan. I tell you what it was the worst piece of TV i have seen in a long time but it was also hilarious at the same time.
