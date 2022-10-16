Read full article on original website
whby.com
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged for attack on De Pere trail pleads no contest, has attempted homicide dropped
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was charged in connection with the East River Trail attack that left one woman injured in De Pere was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 18-year-old Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to four separate charges, while the judge dismissed the charge...
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
whby.com
Girl, 5, dies after Green Bay shooting
Fond du Lac Cardinals play last season at Fruth Field
This is the last season the Fond du Lac Cardinals will be playing at Fruth Field. The district is building a new stadium on campus with a turf field, which will open in August.
wearegreenbay.com
Juvenile sustains minor injuries from dog bite, GBPD seeking owner
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the owner of a stray dog that was allegedly involved in a biting incident on Monday morning. According to a release, a juvenile sustained minor injuries after being bit by the dog at Meyer Park between 9:45 a.m and 10:00 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
seehafernews.com
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
Green Bay Police searching for owner of dog that bit juvenile
The Green Bay Police Department is looking to speak with the owner of a stray dog that was reportedly involved in a bite incident with a juvenile on Monday, October 17.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay street set to close for 36 hours due to railroad spur repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay. The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday. The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and...
wearegreenbay.com
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Grand Chute officer killed in line of duty responding to DWI in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WFRV) – A former Grand Chute police officer died in the line of duty while responding to a DWI in Texas on Tuesday. According to a release from the Carrollton Police Department, Officer Steve Nothem was hit and killed when his squad car was crashed into by an 82-year-old driver on October 18, around 10:20 p.m.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Shed And Silo, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80 mile long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities all year long but the fall season is hard to beat. It is a season that it is hard to predict both in terms of the vibrancy of the colors, the exact timing and the duration which is highly dependant on wind or the lack of it.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
whby.com
Potentially serious burns result from bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — An undisclosed number of people are injured in an bonfire explosion in Shawano County. The sheriff’s department will only say that blast took place at a celebration of Pulaski High School’s homecoming on Friday night. Someone in attendance reportedly rolled a...
