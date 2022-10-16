Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the season finale airing earlier this week. In the previous episode we got to see the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and he was definitely reborn. His appearance looked like it would be the only time we would see hip appear in the series, but he wound up showing up once again at the end of the finale. There was a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, but it turns out that the post-credits was originally supposed to be very Daredevil-focused. During a new interview with The Direct, director Kat Coiro revealed that Daredevil's walk of shame from episode 8 was originally supposed to be the post-credits tag for the finale.

3 DAYS AGO