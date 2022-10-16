USPS: The price of a stamp is going up in Jan. 2023

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jay Greene
 3 days ago
The United States Postal Service recently announced a proposed increase in postage prices to take effect in January 2023.

The USPS filed a notice of price changes with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Oct. 7. Upon approval, the price of First-Class mail would rise 4.2 percent, meaning a First-Class Forever stamp would increase to 63 cents from 60 cents.

The USPS cited rising operating costs as the reason for increasing postage prices.

A full list of proposed price increases can be found below.

Product Current Prices Planned Prices
Letters (1 oz.) 60 cents 63 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.) 57 cents 60 cents
Domestic Postcards 44 cents 48 cents
International Postcards $1.40 $1.45
International Letter (1 oz.) $1.40 $1.45

The prices above would take effect Jan. 23, according to USPS.

A release from USPS said officials are also considering price adjustments for Certified Mail products in addition to PO Box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to buy insurance when mailing an item.

