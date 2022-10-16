Read full article on original website
Everything AAVE buyers need to know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. AAVE witnessed a breakout rally after an expected falling wedge reversal. The Development activity and the Open Interest unveiled an uptrend. What does this imply for AAVE’s price?
Avalanche unlocks more liquidity through Bitcoin, but what’s next
AVAX is finally showing a recovery sign after recently breaking through its short-term support and almost retesting its June low. A new Avalanche announcement might strengthen its potential upside by enabling more access to Bitcoin within the network. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for AVAX. Avalanche recently announced that...
Why MATIC is all set for a potential rebound from this defending zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC’s recent bullish comeback aided buyers in finding a close above the near-term EMAs. The crypto’s Exchange outflows and funding rate reaffirmed a bullish strength. The recent...
Ethereum [ETH] is likely to experience some respite in the market because…
Subject to a positive trend from the S&P 500, Ethereum [ETH] was likely to experience some respite in the market. This was because the altcoin shared some correlation with the index market. According to an update from Santiment, ETH might follow suit with the S&P trend, same with Bitcoin [BTC]....
Tron long-term holders must consider the bear sleep cycle before investing further
Tron [TRX] recently made headlines as it became the official blockchain of the Republic of Dominica. This news coupled with other positive developments happened to boost TRX’s price in the days that follow. Fast forward to 18 October, TRX, at press time, was trading at $0.06254 with a market...
Cardano finds some support at $0.36, but the downtrend remains unbeaten
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dead cat bounce or can the bulls drive ADA back above $0.4?. At the time of writing, Bitcoin [BTC] was headed higher toward the $19.6k resistance. Over the weekend...
‘Not a single transaction on Ethereum has been stopped,’ details inside
In response to allegations that the network has grown more prone to censorship since the Merge, Ethereum supporters have argued that “not even a single” transaction has been blocked on the network. Justin Bons, the founder and chief operating officer of Cyber Capital, stated that despite “what certain...
Polkadot investors may need to hold on to their seats to avoid DOT-induced losses
Polkadot [DOT] recently published its weekly digest where the blockchain mentioned all the major developments that took place on the blockchain. One of the major updates was the integration of Polkadot with the Qredo Network. With this new integration, users of that blockchain will be able to store assets efficiently...
Is AVAX gearing up to run a marathon with bulls? These developments suggest…
Avalanche’s native token AVAX recently made its place among the top gainers in the Avalanche ecosystem. This was good news for the token as it gave investors hope for better days ahead. Interestingly, AVAX’s daily chart reflected this development as the price surged by more than 2% in the last 24 hours.
Quant: Before you top-up your QNT bags this week, read this
Quant [QNT] started the new week highly as it ranked number one out of 3928 altcoins according to LunarCrush. The coin rallied 16% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap and was trading at $207.75 at press time. However, the glory would be unsung without the exceptional impact of...
AVAX sees a gap on the price charts, is this where selling pressure could step in
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Inefficiency on the price charts was spotted, but will it get filled?. The higher timeframe bias remains bearish. Bitcoin [BTC] found some solid footing at the $18.6k mark...
NOWPayments launch a disruptive innovation in crypto billing!
One of the leading crypto payment gateways NOWPayments has launched an innovative billing tool that allows businesses to have direct access to their customers’ assets, managing consumption-based crypto payments easier and more efficiently. Now merchants can withdraw and replenish users’ deposits in their personal accounts, created on the merchant’s...
Bitcoin investors may need futures traders for an “Uptober”—Here’s why
Bitcoin’s [BTC] fall from $22,000 to $19,000 was not void of the activities of the king coin futures traders. According to CryptoQuant analyst, Greatest_Trader, funding rates in the derivatives market have a great impact on the BTC price. The crypto analyst noted that BTC started its trip to its current $19,250 price since the funding rates turned negative. He said,
ApeCoin [APE] could see some gains toward $5, only if…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ApeCoin might bounce to $5, but the trend was in favor of the bears. Can buying pressure overwhelm the sellers as APE approaches resistance?. In September, ApeCoin had...
Can Axie Infinity bulls prevail and push prices above key resistance level
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Open Interest was relatively flat as the price made another lower low. Crucial resistance zone at $11.5-$11.75 for bulls to flip to support. Axie Infinity announced the release of...
Assessing Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] probable response to this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakdown, can the buyers reclaim their edge?. The funding rates revealed an increasing edge for buyers but the price was yet to follow. Shiba...
Can Ripple’s latest development appeal to a dampened XRP investor sentiment
Venturing into the Layer 2 scaling solutions ecosystem, XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized public blockchain, on 17 October announced that it had begun testing its first EVM-compatible sidechain. This announcement came a year after David Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer at Ripple, announced that an EVM sidechain was in the works....
BTC miners continue to rely on mining as a result of this “inconsequential” factor
How it started versus how it’s going is the scenario that comes to play for Bitcoin [BTC] mining activities at present, which continue to see new developments. From criticism and censures against HIGH carbon footprint to a significant move towards a sustainable mining operations — BTC mining has come a long way.
What USDC’s diminishing dominance on Ethereum means for the stablecoin
According to a new Messari report, USDC was observed to be losing traction in the stablecoin market. BUSD on the other hand, was witnessing some growth. With new coins entering the stablecoin market and the ever-growing competition, it may become difficult for USDC to maintain its standing in the market.
Why Uniswap’s latest development failed to push UNI towards the bulls
Uniswap [UNI], one of the largest decentralized exchanges, collected the highest amount of fees in the last three months. However, the collected fees failed to translate into revenue. According to Messari, a crypto analytics firm, there were other protocols that outperformed UNI on this front. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
