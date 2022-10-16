ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jncC_0ibWPUC700

Chelsea will be wary of new Manchester United interest in Rafael Leao.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea have had long standing interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, but may now face some new competition for the Portuguese winger in the shape of Manchester United.

Leao is one of the most sought after wingers in Europe, and it's not surprise Manchester United have shown some interest in acquiring his signature. Chelsea have already had a bid rejected in the summer for Leao, but are expected to renew their interest soon.

The player is said to be available for around £60million, despite rejecting a bid from Chelsea for £80million in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVgxW_0ibWPUC700
Manchester United are interested in Rafael Leao.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Simon Mullock from the Mirror , Manchester United have an interest in signing Rafael Leao. The club need a forward with Cristiano Ronaldo expected to leave soon, and Leao could be the one they turn to to bolster their options.

Chelsea are of course the favourites to sign Leao, as they have been in pole position to sign him since the summer. A bid of £80million was rejected on deadline day, but Chelsea are expected to try again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TLSl_0ibWPUC700
Chelsea will have competition for Rafael Leao.

IMAGO / Sportimage

AC Milan of course are aiming to offer Leao a new contract, and do have confidence that he could commit his future to the club, at least for a year or two more.

Chelsea are aiming to wrap up Christopher Nkunku's transfer first, and are expected to turn their attention to Rafael Leao after that.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp believes 'important' goals are inspiring Darwin Nunez to show his best form at Anfield following his disjointed start to the season... as the Uruguayan hitman heads Liverpool to a 1-0 win against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez is now backing up his potential with goals after the Uruguay international scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over West Ham. The 23-year-old has had a disjointed start to his Anfield career after getting sent off on just his third appearance but,...
BBC

'﻿We have to learn but the performance was fantastic' - Guardiola

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola: The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen and said he was not going to make fouls unless it was clear. All the game it was 'play on' and 'play on' - exept the goal we scored. Then after it was not 'play on'. The referee can decide to whistle all the actions - but he decided not to, then he did.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy