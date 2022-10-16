ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
Frost/Freeze possible tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will clear out Monday across much of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. While this allows for highs to reach into the 60s today, clear skies and calm winds are a perfect recipe for very cold temperatures by Tuesday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect...
