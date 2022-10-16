Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Stockton killer draws flashbacks to California's serial killer days
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Investigators believe they’ve put a new suspected serial killer in California behind bars — which could be a sigh of relief for residents of not only the Golden State, but San Joaquin County specifically. It’s not the first time residents of the...
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
Texas pageant queen with hearing loss shares message of resilience
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Pageant queen Vanessa Tena is making it her mission to use her challenges to motivate and educate others. “So one of the biggest challenges that I had, and I've actually had it since I was born, is I was born with hearing loss,” Tena said.
CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
Seven month crash course available for potential Texas teachers amid teacher shortage
SAN ANTONIO - There is an urgent need for teachers. To meet the current crisis, UTeach created an intensive teacher development program, UTeach for Texas, that will prepare teachers in just seven months. Dr. Michael Marder, Executive Director and co-founder of UTeach, said, “Schools are facing a STEM teacher vacancy...
Gov. Stitt issues executive proclamation, declaring special election for SQ 820
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation on Tuesday to declare a statewide special election for State Question 820. On March 7, 2023, per the proclamation, a statewide special election will be held to vote on SQ 820, Initiative Petition 434. SQ 820 would create...
Frost/Freeze possible tonight
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Clouds will clear out Monday across much of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle. While this allows for highs to reach into the 60s today, clear skies and calm winds are a perfect recipe for very cold temperatures by Tuesday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect...
Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
Borger teacher named finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A Borger teacher is one of the three finalists for the Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Award. “It is breathtaking and overwhelming and at the most surreal,” said Tricia Shay, English Teacher at Borger High School. Earlier this year, Shay was named the...
Texas Gubernatorial candidates: One-on-one interviews ahead of Midterm elections
As the midterm elections heat up, News 4 San Antonio sat down with the candidates running for Governor of Texas; incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke. Each candidate agreed to a one-on-one interview. Interview with Governor Greg Abbott:
