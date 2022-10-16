ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gas prices drop 15 cents in a week

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gas prices in Michigan are down 15 cents from a week ago, but still 90 cents more than October 17, 2021. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 40 cents more than this time...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Gov. Whitmer: $30M earmarked to hire law enforcement across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- New funding is available to help law enforcement agencies hire more staff. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that $30 million in grant scholarships Monday. The funding will help cover law enforcement training academy costs and recruit new deputies and police officers. The Public Safety Academy Assistance Program...
MICHIGAN STATE
Warnings include winter weather, wind and flooding

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several weather warnings will continue throughout the day Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Cheboygan, Antrim, western Mackinac, Charlevoix, and Luce County until noon. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. WIND ADVISORY today and tonight for Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Jerry Hilliard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Jerry Hilliard. He's running for Michigan’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat.
MICHIGAN STATE
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
MICHIGAN STATE
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Marie Fielder

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Marie Fielder. She's running for State Representative in District 106 as a Democrat.
MICHIGAN STATE
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Barb Conley

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Barb Conley. She's running for State Senate in the 37th District as a Democrat.
MICHIGAN STATE

