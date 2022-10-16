Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
UpNorthLive.com
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
UpNorthLive.com
Gas prices drop 15 cents in a week
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Gas prices in Michigan are down 15 cents from a week ago, but still 90 cents more than October 17, 2021. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 40 cents more than this time...
UpNorthLive.com
Almost 9k pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Oregon, police say
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Oregon said they found over 8,800 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop last week. Last Wednesday, an Oregon State Police trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
UpNorthLive.com
Plan to lower penalties in deer reporting requirements vetoed by Gov. Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have removed criminal penalties related to deer reporting requirements for hunters. Under Michigan law, deer hunters have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Department of Natural Resources. : New deer hunting regulations with...
UpNorthLive.com
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer: $30M earmarked to hire law enforcement across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- New funding is available to help law enforcement agencies hire more staff. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that $30 million in grant scholarships Monday. The funding will help cover law enforcement training academy costs and recruit new deputies and police officers. The Public Safety Academy Assistance Program...
UpNorthLive.com
Warnings include winter weather, wind and flooding
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several weather warnings will continue throughout the day Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Cheboygan, Antrim, western Mackinac, Charlevoix, and Luce County until noon. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. WIND ADVISORY today and tonight for Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie,...
UpNorthLive.com
Former speaker Lee Chatfield under investigation for criminal enterprise, report says
LANSING, Mich. — Former Michigan house speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for involvement in a criminal enterprise, in addition to an investigation into his sister-in-law’s claims that he sexually abused her for over a decade, according to a report from the Detroit News. He is being investigated...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Jerry Hilliard
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Jerry Hilliard. He's running for Michigan’s Second Congressional District as a Democrat.
UpNorthLive.com
Massachusetts students being 'hijacked' from parents over gender identity, attorney argues
LUDLOW, Mass. (TND) — The attorney of parents suing officials in a Massachusetts school district argued to a federal judge Monday that her clients' right to raise their children as they see fit was being "hijacked," according to a report. In April, four parents filed a lawsuit in federal...
UpNorthLive.com
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
UpNorthLive.com
AG: Beware of scammers of student loan debt forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders are once again being warned to not fall prey to scammers. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has opened up its application for student loan debt relief. Details: Loan...
UpNorthLive.com
New Michigan poll finds Democrats leading, Republicans have opening with Independents
LANSING, Mich. — A new poll from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and the White Law Firm found Democrats are leading the polls three weeks out from Election Day, but Republicans have an opening with some independents. Polling, as of Oct. 17, has consistently shown Democrats in the lead...
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Marie Fielder
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Marie Fielder. She's running for State Representative in District 106 as a Democrat.
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Barb Conley
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Brendan Kinney spoke with Barb Conley. She's running for State Senate in the 37th District as a Democrat.
Comments / 0