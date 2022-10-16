Read full article on original website
ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians delayed by rain
NEW YORK (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not start on time because of rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night, and Major League Baseball announced at about 6:20 p.m. that the start was being delayed.
Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Cubs to lower season-ticket prices following lackluster 2022 season
Following a lackluster 2022 campaign, the Chicago Cubs are trying to make it up to their hardcore fanbase. After reviewing trends and ticket prices, the Cubs have reportedly lowered the cost of season tickets for the 2023 season. Cale Vennum, the senior vice president of Marquee 360, who oversees the...
Mickey: Dak looks ready to play this week
FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – Dak Prescott has missed the past five games for the Dallas Cowboys after breaking his thumb on his throwing hand in the team’s opening week loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott had hand surgery the day after his hand collided with...
