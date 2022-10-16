Read full article on original website
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
Lane and ramp closures due to bridge demolition
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lane and ramp closures have begun for the demolition of the U.S. Business 83 bridge in Pharr on Oct. 20. Crews will bring down the south side of the bridge before starting reconstruction. Additional construction activities take place as follows: From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, […]
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
16 condos destroyed by overnight fire in Port Isabel
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight fire at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel on Tuesday night destroyed two buildings at the complex. According to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments arrived to help put out the blaze and finally did so at around […]
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
Fire Tears Through Port Isabel Condo Complex
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg police unit was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Edinburg police officer driving a black Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on McColl Road and approached a signal light. The unit attempted to make a left turn onto Freddy Gonzalez but was struck by […]
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
Re-New-ing Edinburg to host drive-thru fall festival October 29
The Re-New-ing Edinburg group met September 20, 2022 at the New Edinburg Community Center to discuss a variety of upcoming projects throughout the holiday season. The group voted to go ahead with the purchase of replacement light bulbs for the New Edinburg Christmas lights. According to member Susanne Wagnon, around $150 had already been donated towards the project. The group elected to pay the remains balance of $506.19 to get the replacement lights. The total cost of the project was $656.19.
Crash involving Edinburg police unit under investigation
Quinta Mazatlan Gives Away Trees
Quinta Mazatlan is hosting a Tree Giveaway in October. More than 700 tree saplings are available for schools, businesses and homeowners in the Rio Grande Valley. Schools and others can request up to ten saplings each for planting. The key tree species is the Rio Grande Ash, also known as the Mexican Ash or Fresno. Quinta Mazatlan will provide care instructions and a planting video to help ensure the trees proper growth. The Rio Grande Ash tree can grow up to 42 feet tall, offering shade and a canopy for birds to nest.
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
DHR Health Welcomes San Juan Native
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health welcomes San Juan, Texas native to the DHR Health Surgery Institute. Although from the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Alejandro Garza attended high school just up the road in Kingsville, TX at Presbyterian Pan American School where he says he learned a wealth of knowledge not just in the classroom, but by living on campus and tending to everyday work duties. Garza then earned his medical degree at the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in Monterrey during which time he performed clinical rotations at the university hospital.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Clothe’s next owner
House of Fashion Vice President Camila Sobrevilla and Art Director Nolan “Fish” Navarro spoke about fashion sustainability during a club pop-up thrift shop last Wednesday outside of the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. Navarro, a mass communication senior, said it is important to promote second-hand shopping because...
