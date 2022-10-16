Read full article on original website
Q: Husband wants to adopt my child whose biological father is no where to be found. What can I do?
Living in Florida. I have a child that is not my ex husband's, but the child has his name by default ( as he did not physically sign the birth certificate) been divorced since the child's birth...and we've been out of communication ever since. Fast foward 10yrs, my now husband wants to adopt my child, what should we do?
West Sylvan mom fighting for care, accommodations for son
Families of children with disabilities say Oregon's system hinders and complicates care.Sonia Landi is worn out and frustrated. Her 12-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and has delayed speech. He requires a high level of care and services, like speech therapy. Landi spends hours each week coordinating medical and therapeutic care for her son, while also caring for her younger son, who is 10 years old. "It's very debilitating," Landi said of her fight with her insurance company and doctors' offices to make sure her son gets the services he needs. "Sometimes I cry on...
