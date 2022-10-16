Families of children with disabilities say Oregon's system hinders and complicates care.Sonia Landi is worn out and frustrated. Her 12-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and has delayed speech. He requires a high level of care and services, like speech therapy. Landi spends hours each week coordinating medical and therapeutic care for her son, while also caring for her younger son, who is 10 years old. "It's very debilitating," Landi said of her fight with her insurance company and doctors' offices to make sure her son gets the services he needs. "Sometimes I cry on...

OREGON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO