CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies. But baseball’s youngest team — 17 players made their major league debuts in 2022 — grew up much faster than anyone expected, and in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team’s 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO