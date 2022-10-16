Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Rich Scangarello Looks Back at First Half of Season During Bye Week
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, as the Wildcats look to get healthy during their bye week before heading down to Knoxville to take on No. 3 Tennessee. The OC reflected on the first half of the season, how he feels about the ...
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies. But baseball’s youngest team — 17 players made their major league debuts in 2022 — grew up much faster than anyone expected, and in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team’s 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.
Comments / 0