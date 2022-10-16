Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Investigating Crash Involving Officer, Two Others
Edinburg PD unit involved in two-vehicle crash
68-Year-Old Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Elsa (Elsa, TX)
KRGV
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
DPS investigates fatal overnight crash in Brooks County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details arise on a fatal crash involving the smuggling of 14 migrants in Brooks County. The crash happened about 1:30 am after a Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to stop a white ford f-150 pickup truck for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop resulting in a high-speed chase. The driver of the pickup rolled the truck over onto a curve.
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
KRGV
Husband and wife charged in death of teen boy, Brownsville police say
A married couple were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old with autism, the Brownsville Police Department announced in a news release. Brownsville police officers responded to the 300 block of Center Drive Monday at around 4 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive male...
parentherald.com
Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim
Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
Suspect drives by while police interview assault victim, resulting in chase, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more. Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified […]
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
