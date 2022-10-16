SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour Police Department investigation into a string of thefts of truck tires and a box truck led to the arrests of four Illinois men. It began July 11 when someone stole more than $70,000 worth of semi-truck tires from the Best One Kentuckiana, located at 1000 S. Commerce Drive in Seymour. While investigating, officers learned a rental box truck from Ryder in Austin, Indiana, had been stolen and was used in the theft of the tires.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO