WTHR

Person killed in I-69 crash south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi south of Bloomington Tuesday morning. Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 111 mile-marker of Interstate 69 southbound, near U.S. 37, for a crash between a passenger car and a semi, which was hauling liquid asphalt.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

4 arrested in string of Seymour truck tire, box truck thefts

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Seymour Police Department investigation into a string of thefts of truck tires and a box truck led to the arrests of four Illinois men. It began July 11 when someone stole more than $70,000 worth of semi-truck tires from the Best One Kentuckiana, located at 1000 S. Commerce Drive in Seymour. While investigating, officers learned a rental box truck from Ryder in Austin, Indiana, had been stolen and was used in the theft of the tires.
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Scooter driver killed in Hancock County crash south of McCordsville

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A scooter driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hancock County Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Hancock County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area of County Road 400 West and County Road 300 North for a car that hit a scooter. Deputies located the scene on the 400 West bridge and called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond to the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
wbiw.com

A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Columbus police investigate 3 shootings in 5 days

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus are appealing to the public for help after responding to three different shootings in the span of five days. According to the Columbus Police Department, the first reported shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Officers responded to the 900 block of 11th Street. No injuries were […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to three arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

WTHR

