BARAGA, MI— An Illinois man accused of crashing a semi into gas pumps and killing a man in L’Anse last week has been arraigned in Baraga County District Court. Duwaun Johnson, 22, of University Park is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, causing death. It’s punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse man is dead, a gas station employee is injured and a semi-truck driver is in jail for drunken driving after crashing into a gas station Thursday night, causing it to catch fire. According to the Michigan State Police, 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr....
