L'anse, MI

wnmufm.org

Suspect in L'Anse gas station death, fire arraigned

BARAGA, MI— An Illinois man accused of crashing a semi into gas pumps and killing a man in L’Anse last week has been arraigned in Baraga County District Court. Duwaun Johnson, 22, of University Park is charged with one count of operating while intoxicated, causing death. It’s punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

Semi driver arraigned after deadly L’Anse gas station OWI crash

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The semi-truck driver accused of crashing into a L’Anse gas station, striking the pumps, starting a fire and killing a man made his first court appearance Monday morning. Dawaun K. Johnson, 22, of University Park, Ill. was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge of...
L'ANSE, MI
MLive

Father of 6, U.P. rally racer killed in gas station crash

L’ANSE, MI – A 43-year-old father of six died when a semitruck crashed into a gas pumps and caused an “extensive” fire where he was filling up his vehicle last week. Allan Dantes Jr., of Baraga, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead after the crash on Thursday night, Oct. 13, at the Holiday Gas Station in L’anse, WLUC reports.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WDIO-TV

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
nbc15.com

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man dies after semi-truck crashes into U.P. gas station, starts ‘extensive’ fire

L’ANSE, MI – A Michigan man died after a semi-truck crashed into a gas station, igniting a large fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, a semi-truck driven by a 22 year-old male from Illinois crashed into gas pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’anse at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.
L'ANSE, MI
WLUC

WLUC

MLive

