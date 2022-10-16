ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Man Faces 1st Degree Assault After Allegedly Shooting Roommate

A Grant County man is in stable condition after being flown to a hospital in Spokane from gunshot wounds. Deputies say 22-year-old Jordan Romero Ortega got into an argument with his roommate, 44-year-old Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, at their home in Warden Saturday. Garcia Cortes reportedly pulled out a gun and...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City

ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
ELTOPIA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal

According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
MOSES LAKE, WA

