Home security video captured Soap Lake shooting; suspect held on $75,000 bail
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is charged with assault in Monday’s shooting that Soap Lake police say was caught on surveillance video. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault. His bail was set at $75,000. Soap Lake police responded about 1:17 a.m. Monday to...
13-year-old Ephrata student arrested
EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
Man Faces 1st Degree Assault After Allegedly Shooting Roommate
A Grant County man is in stable condition after being flown to a hospital in Spokane from gunshot wounds. Deputies say 22-year-old Jordan Romero Ortega got into an argument with his roommate, 44-year-old Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, at their home in Warden Saturday. Garcia Cortes reportedly pulled out a gun and...
Deputies arrest Soap Lake shooting suspect that closed SR 17 between First and Sixth
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - The suspect is now is custody. SR 17 between First and Sixth is now open. Last Updated: Oct. 17 at 5:40 a.m. The Grant County Sheriffs office have confirmed that State Route (SR) 17 is closed between First and Sixth near Soap Lake while police investigate a shooting that happened overnight.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in early Monday morning shooting in Soap Lake
SOAP LAKE — A 29-year-old man is in jail in connection to an overnight shooting in Soap Lake. Julian A. Beauchamp Ortega was booked into jail for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and a DOC warrant, according to Soap Lake police. Law enforcement responded about 1:17...
Moses Lake man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm offenses
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. Guillermo Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Mother of stabbing victim reflects after accused attacker named person of interest in double-murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest in a double-murder investigation in New Hampshire was also involved in a fatal stabbing in Spokane, Washington, in 2018, where the man was never charged with a crime after claiming self-defense. KREM 2 spoke with the Spokane County prosecuting attorney and the...
NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
Update | Recent high school grad killed in drive-by near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a semi-cement truck was involved in the crash on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee. The officials reported that the semi rolled into a ditch. The incident happed at around 3:28 p.m. The Wenatchee...
Wreck involving 2 semi-trucks causes shutdown of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed for about five hours Wednesday morning after two semi-trucks collided near Ellensburg. The collision occurred just before 3 a.m. Daniel J. Hansen, a 50-year-old Rockford man, was driving a semi-truck east on I-90 when he reportedly struck the trailer of a semi-truck...
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT
A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
44-Year-Old Ascencion Gracia Castillo Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Orondo (Orondo, WA)
The Police department reported a motorcycle accident near Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. The officers confirmed that 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo from Wenatchee died in this accident. The officials reported that the crash happened on Highway 97 near Orondo. The crash occurred when a vehicle struck a large piece of concrete...
Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder
WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City
ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
