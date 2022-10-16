Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Jacob deGrom rumors: 3 possible landing spots for New York Mets pitcher
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could be one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency. There is no question that he is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is on the mound. The problem is that getting him on the mound has been tenuous at best over the past two years. Shoulder and forearm woes have kept deGrom to just 26 appearances over the past two seasons, and at 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if he will be able to put together a full season on the mound again.
The Yankees have 4 big roster decisions to make for the ALCS
With New York Yankees pushing past the Cleveland Guardians to make an appearance in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, they have a few big decisions to make regarding the roster. With Aaron Hicks suffering an injury and some potential roster moves, manager Aaron Boone certainly has his work cut...
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
New York Giants already being disrespected against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite a tremendous 5-1 start to the 2022 season, the New York Giants continue to get disrespected. In Week 7, they go to Jacksonville to play a 2-4 Jaguars team. They are currently on a three-game losing streak; a team the Giants should beat. New York Giants enter Week 7...
Did Yankees actually benefit from ALDS Game 5 postponement?
After making everyone in attendance wait until 9:45 p.m. ET for a game that was supposed to start at 7:07 p.m. ET, Major League Baseball postponed Monday night’s ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. It’ll now take place on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
Cubs to lower season-ticket prices following lackluster 2022 season
Following a lackluster 2022 campaign, the Chicago Cubs are trying to make it up to their hardcore fanbase. After reviewing trends and ticket prices, the Cubs have reportedly lowered the cost of season tickets for the 2023 season. Cale Vennum, the senior vice president of Marquee 360, who oversees the...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has a new BFF
Alex Rodriguez seems to have a new friend. On Monday, the former New York Yankees slugger was spotted with a “mystery woman,” on Rodeo Drive by Page Six. She has been identified as fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro. She is the owner of her fitness program JacFit. BUY YANKEES...
New York Giants could trade Kadarius Toney, per report
The New York Giants have an interesting situation developing at the wide receiver position. On any given week, they could have a few talented players to work with and the next completely deprived of quality. Luckily, they were able to return rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in three perceptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
