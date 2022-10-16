ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
FanSided

Jacob deGrom rumors: 3 possible landing spots for New York Mets pitcher

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could be one of the more fascinating pitchers in free agency. There is no question that he is one of the best pitchers in the game when he is on the mound. The problem is that getting him on the mound has been tenuous at best over the past two years. Shoulder and forearm woes have kept deGrom to just 26 appearances over the past two seasons, and at 34 years old, it is fair to wonder if he will be able to put together a full season on the mound again.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has a new BFF

Alex Rodriguez seems to have a new friend. On Monday, the former New York Yankees slugger was spotted with a “mystery woman,” on Rodeo Drive by Page Six. She has been identified as fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro. She is the owner of her fitness program JacFit. BUY YANKEES...
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could trade Kadarius Toney, per report

The New York Giants have an interesting situation developing at the wide receiver position. On any given week, they could have a few talented players to work with and the next completely deprived of quality. Luckily, they were able to return rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, hauling in three perceptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
NEW YORK STATE

