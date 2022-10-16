Read full article on original website
Overturned semi-truck spills manure onto freeway off-ramp
An East County freeway on-ramp was closed Tuesday due to a semi-truck overturning and spilling a trailer full of manure onto the road.
Driver dies in North County freeway crash
A 62-year-old driver was killed in a car crash Saturday after his vehicle overturned and landed on top of a center median divider on Interstate 15, authorities said.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on SR-94
A man walking on state Route 94 in the Encanto area was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene following the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 killed in rural East County crash
A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2 killed in Boulevard-area car crash
Two men were killed over the weekend when the vehicle they were riding in collided with another car at an intersection in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
Armed man killed in shooting involving SDPD officers
An armed man was shot and killed Monday by officers in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Family Raising Money to Bury Man Killed While Changing Tire Along I-805
For the last six years Ever Peraza, 31, called San Diego home. He lived with his ex-wife Yajaira Nuñez and was working towards his goals of providing for his family in El Salvador and one day starting a family of his own. "He looked forward to being a dad...
onscene.tv
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
Suspect, 18, Jailed in Fatal Shooting of Teenager in El Cajon Parking Lot
An 18-year-old suspect was behind bars Tuesday in a shooting that left another young man fatally wounded last summer outside an El Cajon apartment building, authorities said. Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon was booked on suspicion of murder Saturday in the shooting death of Jasiah White, also 18, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Man sentenced for road rage killing
The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
onscene.tv
Rescue of Tree Trimmer | Spring Valley
10.16.2022 | 10:38 AM | SPRING VALLEY – A male commercial tree trimmer was approx 40 ft up a 60ft palm tree using a chainsaw to start trimming the fronds from the tree. The chainsaw he was using hit the tree and jumped and hit his left hand. The...
NBC San Diego
Scooter Rider in Vista Ran Over, Dragged By and Trapped Under SUV
A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista station were called at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive, where they learned the scooter rider was struck while crossing the entrance of a bank parking lot just as a motorist in a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, said Sgt. Eric Cottrell.
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital
A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
Man shot dead on Del Cerro road
San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.
Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing
A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
delmartimes.net
He rescued her from a drug den as a baby. Now 22 years later, he pins a deputy badge on her
On Nov. 2, 2000, Escondido police officer Jeff Valdivia was called in to help with the arrest of a parole violator at a known drug house in south Escondido. That was routine duty for young officers like Valdivia, who was in his mid-20s and just four years out of the police academy. But what he found inside the house would haunt his thoughts for decades. Inside one room, he found a dangerously underweight and sickly 6-week-old baby girl, along with her teenage mother and a used methamphetamine pipe. The mom admitted the pipe was hers and she showed physical signs of having recently used the drug. The house was also filthy and there was no more than six ounces of baby food in the kitchen.
Firefighters Knock Down Rubbish Fire Outside Bank on El Cajon Boulevard
A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down Sunday by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
