ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

2 killed in rural East County crash

A fatal two vehicle collision occurred Sunday at approximately 7:45 a.m. when a 20-year-old male driving a 2014 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on Tierra Del Sol Road at a high rate of speed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BOULEVARD, CA
onscene.tv

Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego

10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced for road rage killing

The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Rescue of Tree Trimmer | Spring Valley

10.16.2022 | 10:38 AM | SPRING VALLEY – A male commercial tree trimmer was approx 40 ft up a 60ft palm tree using a chainsaw to start trimming the fronds from the tree. The chainsaw he was using hit the tree and jumped and hit his left hand. The...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
NBC San Diego

Scooter Rider in Vista Ran Over, Dragged By and Trapped Under SUV

A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista station were called at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 1600 block of South Melrose Drive, where they learned the scooter rider was struck while crossing the entrance of a bank parking lot just as a motorist in a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, said Sgt. Eric Cottrell.
VISTA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital

A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

He rescued her from a drug den as a baby. Now 22 years later, he pins a deputy badge on her

On Nov. 2, 2000, Escondido police officer Jeff Valdivia was called in to help with the arrest of a parole violator at a known drug house in south Escondido. That was routine duty for young officers like Valdivia, who was in his mid-20s and just four years out of the police academy. But what he found inside the house would haunt his thoughts for decades. Inside one room, he found a dangerously underweight and sickly 6-week-old baby girl, along with her teenage mother and a used methamphetamine pipe. The mom admitted the pipe was hers and she showed physical signs of having recently used the drug. The house was also filthy and there was no more than six ounces of baby food in the kitchen.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy