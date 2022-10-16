Read full article on original website
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
Update on Becky Lynch’s Recovery
After suffering an injury at this year’s Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been benched for the last few months. Rumors purported that she might return in September, but of course that didn’t happen. Fightful Select had asked about those rumors at the time and WWE sources would not confirm the September estimates, stating further that the promotion “had yet to follow up” Lynch about returning, and that no such schedule had been addressed.
Backstage Notes From Raw: Update On Triple H, When Cameron Grimes’ Appearance Was Set
A new report has a couple of backstage notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Triple H is said to be “doing fine” despite being away from the show due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. As was reported, Road Dogg helped run the show, which was mostly writtn by Sunday evening.
WWE News: The Rock Sings With Kelly Clarkson, Santino Marella Interviewed For A&E, Kane Destroys Everyone
– The Rock made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his new film Black Adam. While there, the two sung a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'”. – PWInsider reports that Santino Marella was recently interviewed for A&E’s upcoming Biography...
Tag Team Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Both sets of NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe & Malik...
WWE News: Note on Next Week’s Airing of Raw in Canada, More Raw Video Highlights
– It was announce during last night’s Sportsnet360 broadcast of WWE Raw (via PWInsider) that next week’s show will be airing live on the network due to programming conflicts. The episode will instead air live on OLN and it will stream on SN Now. – WWE released the...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.17.22
We’re rapidly approaching Crown Jewel and WWE has the main event covered with Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns. That leaves some spots open for the rest of the card, some of which needs to be filled in soon. Odds are we’ll get some of that soon and you can probably guess some of the matches from here. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Trademark Filed For Lyra Valkyria, Latest WWE 2K22 MyRISE Playthrough
– WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for the name Lyra Valkyria. Fightful reports that the trademark application was filed on October 13th and is described as follows:. “Mark For: LYRA VALKYRIA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown. Road Dogg...
The Butcher on Having to Eat Four Powerbombs From Wardlow
– During a recent event at the Ohio Fan Fest (via Otherworldly Culture), AEW star The Butcher discussed facing Wardlow on AEW Dynamite on the April 20, 2022 episode. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. The BUtcher on facing Wardlow: “My favorite type of wrestling is big meaty dudes. Like...
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match Added To NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced an IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Title match for NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5. United Empire (Francisco Akira & TJP) will defend against Titan & BUSHI. Here is the updated card:. * IWGP US Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito. * NEVER Openweight...
Juice Robinson on a Potential WWE Return, Doesn’t Think They Are Looking to Have Him Back
– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, wrestler Juice Robinson was asked about a potential return to WWE. He previously wrestled in WWE NXT as CJ Parker before getting released in 2015. Robinson stated the following on a possible WWE return:. “You know what they say in wrestling,...
STRONG Openweight Tag Title Match & More Added to NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has added several matches to their Rumble On 44th Street show later this month. NJPW announced an updated lineup for the show on Tuesday, and you can check it out below. The show takes place on October 28th in New York City. * NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship...
Bret Hart Said He’d Wrestle One Last Match If He Were Healthy
During an autograph signing with K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Bret Hart said that he would try to wrestle one last match at his age if he were healthy enough to do it. Hart has had a number of issues over the years and can’t wrestle as a result. He...
