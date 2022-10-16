Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II owned the rarest pink diamond but the largest pink diamond in the world was only found this year
Pink diamonds are rarely found in nature. It is reported that less than 3% of all diamonds are colored. And from this 3% of colored diamonds, only 5% are pink. The diamond becomes a pink color because it undergoes "plastic deformation" during its formation. There are 13 notable pink diamonds in the world today.
Duchess Meghan calls mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II a 'complicated time'
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first public comments about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whom she called the "matriarch" of Britain's royal family. "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her," Meghan said in a new interview with Variety. "It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband.' "
Royal Family set to lock in a date for a trip to Australia after the Queen's death - and it will be the first time ever a King has come Down Under
King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate could all be on their way to Sydney in 2024 to mark Australia's Bicentenary. The Royals and the NSW Parliament have been in discussions for months as they attempt to lure the new King to Australia, with Charles reportedly keen to get back Down Under.
Queen Camilla Steps Out at Ascot Racecourse to Award Winner of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Queen Camilla is stepping out to honor Queen Elizabeth at one of the late monarch's favorite activities. On Saturday, the new Queen Consort attended QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse. Camilla, 75, judged the Best Turned Out in the Parade Ring and presented the trophy to the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. During the event, she could be seen wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat from Bruce Oldfield, as well as a Philip Treacy hat, per Daily Mail.
US News and World Report
Paddington Bear Tributes to Queen Elizabeth to Go to Charity
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by well-wishers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death last month, will be handed over to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The cuddly toys were among a huge number of floral tributes and...
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Her Go-To Sole Bliss Pumps with King Charles III in Scotland
Queen Consort Camilla brought her comfort-focused shoe style to Scotland on her latest royal visit. While greeting the Aberdeenshire community in Ballater with King Charles III for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new queen attended a reception at Station Square in a short gray wool jacket with a red, black and light gray plaid lining. Featuring pointed lapels, the piece was paired with a coordinating plaid knee-length skirt and matte black tights. Finishing the royal’s ensemble was a gray leaf-printed scarf, blue gloves and small drop earrings.
This palace in India is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace
Laxmi Vilas PalaceCredit: Pravega; Public Domain Image. The Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, India is one of the largest private residences in the world. It is also reported to be four times bigger than Buckingham Palace.
You Can Tour Queen Elizabeth II’s Former Yacht
While many Royal Family enthusiasts may know about Queen Elizabeth II’s numerous former homes located throughout the U.K., there is one particular residence that is not as well known as the others: the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is open to the public for tours. The yacht — which is...
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
tatler.com
Balmoral closed as King Charles III shows gratitude to staff
King Charles III made a return to Balmoral on Sunday so that he could thank the soldiers who guarded the late Queen, and who helped give her a moving send off. He was driven to Balmoral in his electric Audi straight after a service at nearby Crathie Kirk on Sunday. In a post shared on the estate official Instagram account this week, the castle announced it would temporarily be closed for the King’s visit, saying ‘Balmoral Estate will be closed to the public on Sunday 16 October. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.’ A courtier told The Mail, ‘The King wanted to say thank you in person. He is very grateful for the effort everyone put in before and after Her Majesty’s death.’
Sporting News
F1 United States Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
tatler.com
King Charles III to appear with Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee memorabilia on The Repair Shop
Reports are circulating that Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall (the daughter of Princess Anne), may be appearing in the 22nd instalment of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! News of his appearance is yet to be confirmed by producers, although it was reported by The Sun that he ‘signed up’ earlier this year. Now, news has emerged that King Charles III will also be appearing on TV, in an upcoming episode of The Repair Shop.
