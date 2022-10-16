Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Ballon d'Or 2022 winners, rankings, final awards results as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top prize
The wait is over. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won his first career Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 17, becoming the second oldest player to win the award at age 34 and the oldest since Englishman Stanley Matthews who won the very first Ballon d'Or in 1956 at age 41.
Sporting News
Andy Robertson: Liverpool 'brilliant' against Man City, but it will mean nothing without Premier League consistency
Andy Robertson has warned his Liverpool teammates that victory over Manchester City will mean little if it is not backed up by improved results going forward. The Reds put a mixed start to the new season behind them as they inflicted upon the Premier League champions their first defeat of the campaign at Anfield on Sunday.
Comments / 0