Liverpool condemn ‘vile chants’ and graffiti in away section at Anfield

By David Hytner at Anfield
 3 days ago
A general view of Anfield Photograph: Matt McNulty/Manchester City/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Liverpool have condemned a section of the travelling Manchester City support for engaging in “vile” taunts during the game between the clubs on Sunday.

Two chants were clearly audible from the visiting enclosure around the 13 th minute and they related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters. They were met with boos from the home fans and a strongly worded statement from Liverpool after the game.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield,” the club said. “The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters. We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

