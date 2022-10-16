Claressa Shields earned her title as The GWOAT after punch-perfect victory over Savannah Marshall to become undisputed champion but their 'fight of the year' at the O2 shows women's boxing can flourish... after it redeemed a poor month for the sport

As Claressa Shields stood in the centre of the ring with five title belts draped around her, there was a feeling in the air that the landscape of women’s boxing had been flipped on its head.

The American had just claimed all the marbles in the middleweight division – becoming its first undisputed champion after a fight for the ages with British rival Savannah Marshall that had every fan in the O2 Arena off their seat – but somehow that had all become a sub-plot.

Instead of gloating following her unanimous decision victory, she turned her focus to the legacy the women’s sport had forged on a historic night.

Claressa Shields beat Savannah Marshall to become the undisputed middleweight champion

‘It’s not just a special moment for me - it’s a special moment for women’s boxing,’ she said, as she paid tribute to the first ever all-female undercard. ‘It’s a special moment for Savannah Marshall, Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer, Caroline Dubois.

'Women’s boxing has been around for so many years and so many great things happened before us. But here we are in front of 20,000 fans in London at the O2 Arena – and I think that’s the fight of the year. This is an unbelievable moment right now.’

And it really was a fight of the year contender. It felt like Shields and Marshall were out to make a statement for the women’s game and they did just that. From the first bell to the last, these two left absolutely nothing in the ring as they swung at each other with fierce hooks throughout, barely taking a second to breathe and constantly getting up close and fighting on the inside.

Shields celebrated a famous win as 'The GWOAT' as she remained unbeaten and moved to 13-0

But while home favourite Marshall – who was cheered throughout and earns serious credit after her bravery and taking her rival all the way - it was Shields who showed her true class with an incredible display that nearly saw her KO her rival in the opening moments of the first round.

As the fight went on, she ducked and slipped away from her fierce shots and hit back with devastating counters and combinations that left Marshall rocked towards the end.

Even though Shields claimed she couldn’t see out of her right eye from round six onwards, she rarely looked in danger of losing this one as Marshall desperately chased a stoppage before running out of steam – and after being awarded two scores of 97-93 and one of 96-94, there is no doubt who the best in the business is.

Shields and Marshall proved that women's boxing is going from strength to strength

Shields has given herself the title of the Greatest Woman of All Time (GWOAT) and before Saturday night, fans and pundits may have been dubious about that tag for a fighter that had just two KOs on her run of 12 straight wins, and one who had never faced someone of Marshall’s class. She has earned that title now – as well as the respect of millions.

The last few weeks have been damaging for boxing as a whole. First Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua disappointed fans as pettiness from the two camps saw their mega fight scrapped, then Conor Benn’s failed drugs test derailed his highly-anticipated grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr, leaving the sport in the gutter. Who’d have thought it would be the woman’s sport who brought redemption?

Saturday night’s slugfest – and event as a whole – has restored some faith. We had two champions and 18 women on the undercard giving everything they had in front of a sold-out arena and the future does look bright indeed. Next up, Katie Taylor is headlining at Wembley Arena later this month – having made history against Amanda Serrano in the summer.

Shields vs Marshall was just a taster of what’s to come. The appetite and hunger for women’s boxing is growing.