A bottle of rubbing alcohol pour in the gas tank shake the car a little and the rubbing alcohol should evaporate the water. Dam shame as much we pay for gas.
I stopped buying 7-11 gas after my own car had the check engine light come on after fueling up with 7-11 gas, might've been a coincidence, but too many people I know have complained about using 7-11 gas including my wife.
Thank God that it is still warmer weather outside still. If we get tainted like this in the colder weather, it will cause our entire fúel to freeze the entire fuel lines, the injectors, and probably freeze the entire engine causing you to have to buy another engine and fuel lines which is not very cheap at all. Not to mention the cost of having all of the labor to change it all.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Comments / 35