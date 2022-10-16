ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Helen Dea
2d ago

A bottle of rubbing alcohol pour in the gas tank shake the car a little and the rubbing alcohol should evaporate the water. Dam shame as much we pay for gas.

VA User
2d ago

I stopped buying 7-11 gas after my own car had the check engine light come on after fueling up with 7-11 gas, might've been a coincidence, but too many people I know have complained about using 7-11 gas including my wife.

Anna Webster
2d ago

Thank God that it is still warmer weather outside still. If we get tainted like this in the colder weather, it will cause our entire fúel to freeze the entire fuel lines, the injectors, and probably freeze the entire engine causing you to have to buy another engine and fuel lines which is not very cheap at all. Not to mention the cost of having all of the labor to change it all.

