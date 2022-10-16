Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WTOP
Short-term safety improvements for US 15 ranked for Loudoun Co. supervisors
Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors is set to consider 10 prioritized short-term safety improvements that can be implemented long before U.S. Route 15 north of Leesburg, Virginia, is widened from two lanes to four. In July, the board amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen the picturesque, but...
valleynewslive.com
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia
Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
Two dead after crash in King George County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Bloomsbury Road near Birchwood Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went into the air and hit several trees.
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
Pedestrian hit by car in Fairfax County, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the corner of Lorton Station Boulevard and Lee Masey Drive in the Lorton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 18.
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
Henrico crash closes lanes on both sides of I-64 near Short Pump
The crash occurred on I-64 at mile marker 179 near Short Pump. The east left shoulder and left lanes were closed, and the west left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed, according to VDOT.
Youngkin announces $10M proposal to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub
The governor's office announced half of the money would go towards furthering progress on growing Virginia's nuclear energy industry with the creation of a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub. In his 2022 Energy Plan, Youngkin reportedly has the goal of making Virginia the world's leading nuclear innovation hub.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
Suspects exit vehicle, fire multiple rounds into occupied home in Woodbridge then drive away, police say
After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
WTOP
Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody
Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
Comments / 4