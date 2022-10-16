ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
valleynewslive.com

Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Cheryl E Preston

Amtrak riders have increased in Roanoke as well as the state of Virginia

Virginians are expressing their appreciation for Amtrak as the railway has made adjustments over the years. The result of the railway listening to the people is there has been a statewide increase in riders. Initially, anyone in the Roanoke area had to travel to Lynchburg to ride the train until service was extended to the Star City. In July a second train was added and the number of local riders increased.It was reported on September 2 that Virginia ridership was up 28.9%.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.

And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Person accused of rape in Fairfax County hotel room in custody

Police in Fairfax County say that the man accused of raping a woman in a Virginia hotel room has been apprehended. Fairfax County police had been looking for the man after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Oct. 1 at a hotel located on the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy