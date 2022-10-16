Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Freeze warning issued for inland parts of WEAR viewing area
WEAR-TV — Cold air has been blowing in and the next few nights will be chilly with some areas possibly freezing. A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. for inland portions of Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees will be possible inland, but temperatures will stay above freezing along the coast.
Atmore Advance
Freeze warning issued for Escambia County, Ala. early Wednesday morning
A red flag warning and a freeze warning have been issued for Escambia County, Ala., according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for Tuesday calls for a combination of winds around 15 miles per hour, low humidity and dry fuels that will contribute to extreme fire behavior for south central Alabama, southern Mobile and Baldwin Counties and the western Florida Panhandle.
Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday
Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
utv44.com
Power restored to dark stretch of 1-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A stretch of 1-10 in Mobile near Michigan Avenue was pitch black for drivers who had to make the commute in the fog before sunrise. "It was kind of bad this morning when I was headed to work," said Bettis Sykes. "You pretty much going to need some good lights on your vehicle. You know, it could be a disaster.”
Atmore Advance
2 wrecks occur on Highway 31 Oct. 14 within mile of each other
Two vehicle wrecks occurred within approximately a mile of each other on Highway 31 between the Atmore Country Club and Industrial Drive. The first wreck involved a Superior Ready Mix dump truck at approximately 8:37 a.m. Oct. 14, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The wreck caused a road...
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
State confirms ALDOT is ready to move forward with new bridge
Bridge 'would relieve congestion on Highway 59,' spokesman says. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris said in an email to media the state has decided to move forward with the new Gulf Shores bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Negotiations with the...
Atmore Advance
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 northbound near Flomaton exit
UPDATE: According to ALEA, the scene has been cleared and the roadway is back open. A multi-vehicle crash that occurred today has caused a lane closure in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 68-mile marker, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Officials said in a release that...
Halloween events happening in the Gulf Shores area
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Halloween season is here. Events ranging from scavenger hunts to costume parties are scheduled in the Gulf Shores area. A list of events with location, dates and times are below: Terror on the Gulf Where: The Hangout 101 East Beach Blvd Gulf Shores, AL 36542 Gulf Shores AL When: Oct. 14-19, Oct. […]
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
WKRG
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens, Slowing before shifting south
Mobile, ALA. (WKRG) – Tropical Storm Karl continues to strengthen as it lingers in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl is the eleventh named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft investigating the disturbance Tuesday afternoon found a well-defined low-level center and winds...
utv44.com
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
utv44.com
2-Alarm fire at Peach Place Inn draws quick response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Fire & Rescue department, officers responded to reports of a building on fire around noon on Monday. Responding officers arrived at Peach Place Inn on Leroy Stevens Road at approximately 12:03, noting heavy flames and smoke visible from the 2nd floor.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Lafayette
Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”. To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
Family still searching for man missing in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For 16 days, Doris Davis has searched for her brother who seems to have disappeared without a trace. “I fear the worst and I hate that, but that’s what my heart tells me,” said Davis. “I’m just hoping and praying to the good Lord that we find his body at […]
Comments / 0