news4sanantonio.com
Rainy, cool, and windy today
SAN ANTONIO - Showers and thunderstorms today! Pockets of heavy rain. Rainfall coverage will fall into the afternoon. Heaviest rain will be in our western counties where widespread 1-2 inch totals are possible. Rainfall totals around San Antonio will be less, likely in the .50 to 1.25 inch range. In...
Bexar County could see overnight lows in the 40s tonight
Sweater weather is upon us.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
KSAT 12
2022 has been dry. Really dry. And these numbers tell the story.
It finally rained! Even so, the drought we’re in is one of the worst we’ve seen in San Antonio (since records have been kept). We dug through some of the data to give this drought a bit of perspective as we near November. Here’s what we know so far:
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
KSAT 12
What day, time is trick-or-treating? Here’s what you need to know about Halloween customs in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – “What day and time is trick-or-treating?”. Those of us who were born and raised in San Antonio may find that a strange question, but it's being asked in many Facebook neighborhood groups. Some KSAT viewers are emailing and sending direct messages over social media asking the same thing.
This Wedding Was Held In The Middle Of A Texas Tourist Hub & People Have Mixed Feelings
The San Antonio Riverwalk is a popular destination for Texans looking to tie the knot. Despite the area having multiple ceremony venues along the historic walkway, not everyone is a fan of these celebrations. A recent TikTok video created by user @livlivlivofficial calls out the wedding parties held in this...
news4sanantonio.com
Tu Asador is a hidden gem in Castle Hills
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Today we’re going to Castle Hills where I found a wonderful little hidden gem among some oak trees. It's called Tu Asador. Now this was suggested to me - and I am so thankful to those of you that comment my Facebook page. I actually do read those! And I've actually tried a lot of your suggestions.
San Marcos' Root Cellar to open first New Braunfels restaurant in 2023
The location in San Marcos will remain open.
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
foxsanantonio.com
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
valleyventana.org
Construction on Texas 46 begins
Cars squeeze tightly onto Texas 46, as students and parents rush home after a long day of school. For years, the amount of traffic on this highway has been a problem for residents of Spring Branch. “Getting out of school takes forever,” junior Avery Pipes said “I get home almost...
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
I-35 South access road lane closure to take place Oct. 19-20 in New Braunfels
New Braunfels drivers can expect a lane closure on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue as construction takes place. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A lane closure will occur on the 1000 block of the I-35 South access road and South Walnut Avenue for scheduled maintenance to repair wastewater infrastructure on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. each day.
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
