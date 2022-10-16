ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

STUTTGART, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.

ASP officials said that the body of Dalton Smith was found shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Grand Street.

North Little Rock police officer placed on leave after firing weapon during incident

Authorities with the Stuttgart Police Department requested the ASP’s assistance, as they believe Smith was victim of a shooting.

Smith’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

