Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
ASP officials said that the body of Dalton Smith was found shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of South Grand Street.
Authorities with the Stuttgart Police Department requested the ASP’s assistance, as they believe Smith was victim of a shooting.
Smith’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
