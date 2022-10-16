ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO