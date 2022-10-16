Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Multiple departments battle house fire in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. Late Saturday afternoon, multiple departments battled a fire in Scottsville. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Henrietta and Scottsville fire departments along with Monroe County deputies responded to a call for a structure fire. They were able to contain the fire from spreading outside the home. Nobody was...
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
WHEC TV-10
MVA on Lake and Driving Park Avenue sends motorcyclist to hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police responded to an accident involving a car and motorcycle in area of Lake Avenue and Driving Park Avenue on Friday night. A 43-year-old male city resident was going north on Lake Avenue on his motorcycle, when a another car traveling south on Lake Avenue made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing an accident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers received traffic citations.
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with manslaughter in deadly 390 crash
HENRIETTA, N.Y. A 22-year-old Fairport woman is now charged in a deadly drunk driving crash on 390. It happened overnight in the northbound lanes near the thruway exit in Henrietta. Jessica Cafarelli is charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and DWI. Deputies say her car flipped several times around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult
Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue.
Man in critical condition after Lyell Avenue shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting along Lyell Avenue in Rochester Friday night. Officers were called to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue following a report of a man shot and a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 10:00 p.m. Friday. They said the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken […]
iheart.com
UPDATE: N. Goodman St. Homicide Victim Identified
UPDATE: Rochester police are hoping someone will come forward with information about a deadly stabbing. 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found stabbed to death around 9:30 last night at the intersection of North Goodman and Keller Streets, about two blocks south of Clifford Avenue. Police say Williams lived in the neighborhood,...
iheart.com
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
13 WHAM
Home invasion victim dies, suspect indicted
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A man hospitalized after a home invasion in Wyoming County last month has died, and the suspect is now indicted on several charges. According to police, Eric Cushman, 51, entered a home in Silver Springs Sept. 10 through a window. He then allegedly entered a bedroom and attacked the victim, causing severe swelling and disfigurement in the head and neck area.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
Amherst police advise public of clothing sale scam
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Amherst Police Department, a text message scam has been circulating advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale. Amherst police said they will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. They say to not click on any links received through messages advertising any clothing for […]
WHEC TV-10
13 WHAM
Mother, newborn OK after violent outburst at Unity maternity ward
Greece, N.Y. — A woman and her newborn baby are uninjured after an unexpected intrusion Thursday at Unity Hospital. The woman and her baby were bonding around noon, moments after the baby was born, when Destiny Thompson, 27, entered the hospital's August Family Birth Place, according to police. "She...
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck, killed crossing road in Genesee County
Alexander, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday. Deputies said Ruth McVay, 89, was crossing West Bethany Road in Alexander around 4 p.m. when she was hit by a southbound pickup truck that was coming over the hill. Investigators...
Genesee County Sheriff investigating after pedestrian was struck and killed
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the Town of Alexander.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man accused of killing RPD officer gets new attorney
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, who is accused of killing Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, has a new attorney. Vickers appeared in court on Friday morning. His original public defender has an ethical conflict and can no longer represent him. His new defense attorney is Mike Schiano. Schiano recently represented one of the RPD officers named in the Daniel Prude case.
