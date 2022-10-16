Read full article on original website
Dublin mum's struggle as she was going through perimenopause without knowing it
A mum of two living in Dublin has opened up about how menopause has taken a toll on her health as well as her sporting career. Karey Coughlin Lewis says she began noticing symptoms of perimenopause “without knowing it” when she was in her late 40s. She told...
Mum says washing machine trick cuts down drying time ‘without costing you a fortune’
There’s nothing more frustrating than waiting for your clothes to dry. Between trying to get everything in your house dried and making sure you’re not racking up your energy bills during the cost of living crisis, it can be a daunting task. However, one TikTok user says that...
Cost of Living Ireland: Is it cheaper to run your dishwasher on a short cycle or an eco cycle
With the current energy crisis escalating the price of electricity, every little helps when it comes to managing your energy bill. Using your dishwasher on the shortest cycle possible may seem like one way to cut down on costs, as logically the idea that the shorter the amount of time an appliance is in use, the less energy would be use makes sense.
An anti-ageing face mask can give fine lines and wrinkles a youthful boost in minutes
With the changes our skin undergoes as we age, it’s great to find a beauty routine that can rejuvenate mature skin. A consistent routine is key to long term results, but sometimes, we're just after that quick fix that will help fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable right now - especially coming up to party season this winter.
TikTok user goes viral as she shares anti-ageing eye cream that instantly smooths fine lines
We're all looking for a miracle product that will instantly smooth anything we need smoothing and blur anything we want blurred. However, such a product seems too good to be true, right?. But one TikTok user has absolutely blown up as she showed an eye cream that had instant results.
Heating expert says correcting simple heating mistake will save you over €130
As the rain and strong winds become a more common feature of our days, it’s time to start considering when to use your central heating. However, a major worry for households across Ireland is the rising energy prices and the cost of living. When the time does come to...
Cheap tin foil hack boosts radiators to help with energy bills
Over the past week, there has been a weather snap with the days getting shorter and the weather becoming increasingly colder and more wet. While the summer was delightful with longer bouts of higher temperatures and hot weather, the time has come to accept the icy conditions. With the cost...
Netflix changes you need to know about - extra charges for sharing accounts and introduction of ads
There are a lot of changes coming to Netflix soon which may affect how much users pay for the service. The streaming giant has faced lots of competition in recent years due to the likes of Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Despite a drop in users in recent...
Woman slashes grocery bills by getting ‘freezer full’ of free Tesco shopping
A major issue for households across Ireland is the rising prices of foods and other grocery items during the cost of living crisis. As supermarkets struggle to maintain the prices of their products, people have seen everything becoming more expensive, from meat and vegetables to toilet paper and toothpaste. However,...
RTE’s Des Cahill has The Sunday Game wrap party with identical-looking son and family
Des Cahill has marked his time on The Sunday Game with a wrap party, alongside his friends and family. The sports broadcaster could be seen with identical-looking son Paul and wife Caroline. The family gathered together at the pub for a few drinks as the RTE star thanked people for...
Meet the makers: The proud Tribesmen behind delicious Galway gin school Tribe Irish Gin
The city of tribes has many distinctive hallmarks that give it the distinctive flavour and flair that so many people love - much like its namesake Tribe Irish Gin. The Salthill-located gin school has been providing small batches of their lip-smackingly good gin with all natural ingredients, including locally sourced seaweed and botanicals native to the West coast.
RTE's Sarah McInerney and husband Thomas feel like they're out the gap with their two kids
Sarah McInerney is really starting to discover life again now that her kids have passed the toddler stage and the world has return to normal post lockdown. But the Prime Time presenter joked it was like a bucket of cold water when eight-year-old Caelan and Ben, aged four, returned to school and after-school activities in September.
