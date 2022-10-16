Read full article on original website
West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
West Virginia natives headline list of WVU football’s weekly award winners
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of West Virginia natives are prominently featured among WVU’s weekly award winners following the 43-40 triumph over Baylor. Head coach Neal Brown announced the recipients of those weekly awards Tuesday afternoon during his weekly media session. The team’s offensive lineman of the week...
West Virginia moves to No. 28 in week five of Coaches’ Poll
The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 28 in the 2022 Week Five Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. This is the first time WVU has been ranked No....
Vote for your week seven Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia and Baylor gave fans another thrilling clash on Thursday night as the Mountaineers took a 43-40 victory over the Bears. While WVU took the win behind a team effort, plenty of individuals came up big to seal the victory. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing...
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor
Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
West Virginia, Kansas set for mid-week contest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team concludes a two-match homestand against Kansas on Wednesday, Oct. 18. First serve at the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the...
WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List. All three are also Mountain State natives. Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the...
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg. On Saturday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Roane...
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia. On Wednesday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department...
