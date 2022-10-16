ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia moves to No. 28 in week five of Coaches’ Poll

The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 28 in the 2022 Week Five Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. This is the first time WVU has been ranked No....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Vote for your week seven Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

West Virginia and Baylor gave fans another thrilling clash on Thursday night as the Mountaineers took a 43-40 victory over the Bears. While WVU took the win behind a team effort, plenty of individuals came up big to seal the victory. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU football at Texas Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

Everything you need to know about WVU's trip to Lubbock. West Virginia football looks to string two wins together when it travels to Lubbock, Texas to face Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Texas Tech game information. Time: 3 p.m. ET.
LUBBOCK, TX
WBOY

Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor

Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia, Kansas set for mid-week contest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team concludes a two-match homestand against Kansas on Wednesday, Oct. 18. First serve at the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU-Texas Tech TV channel announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference announced Sunday that West Virginia’s Week 8 contest at Texas Tech will be televised on FS1. WVU (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) will face the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Lubbock, Texas, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List. All three are also Mountain State natives. Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
MORGANTOWN, WV

