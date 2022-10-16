ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Sneakers Before New York Giants Game

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRYg6_0ibWLh0U00

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley wore Air Jordan sneakers designed by Travis Scott.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Week 6 of the NFL season is not over yet, but it is safe to say the NFC East is serious. Earlier this afternoon, the New York Giants extended their winning streak to three games with a 24-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Not only do the Giants have a stingy defense, but quarterback Daniel Jones continues to get better. However, today we are highlighting running back Saquon Barkley . The fifth-year player carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards and one touchdown.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Once again, the Giants' social media team must have had a good feeling about the player they chose to spotlight before the game. Last week it was Xavier McKinney , and today it was Barkley.

Well before the game started, we got a clear picture of Barkley rolling up to MetLife Stadium in a Prada outfit and Air Jordan sneakers designed by Travis Scott . Below is everything fans need to know about Barkley's kicks.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 'Reverse Mocha'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEO07_0ibWLh0U00
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway.

Nike

Barkley wore a pair of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows in the 'Reverse Mocha' colorway. The highly-anticipated shoes were released on July 21, 2022, for $150. According to StockX , they now have an average resale price of $1,205.

The rapper reimagined the classic low-top shoes with a Durabuck mocha upper and off-white leather overlays. Additionally, a yellowed outsole creates a vintage aesthetic.

The red Wings logo and Nike Air tongue label provide a nice contrast to the earth-tone kicks. Like all of Scott's collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand, the shoes have reverse Swoosh logos on the lateral sides.

This is the third time we have covered Barkley this season, and it is only Week 6. The 25-year-old is creating magic with his performance in the games and his pregame outfits. Stick with FanNationKicks.com to learn more about your favorite player's footwear.

Recommended For You

Saquon Barkley Wears Affordable Nike Air Max Shoes

Watch Amazing Unboxing of NFL Players' Air Jordan Cleats

Nike Releases Shoes for NFL Fans

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

It hasn't been a fun night of football watching for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys are trailing the Eagles, 20-3, at halftime of Sunday night's game. Cris Collinsworth has been making it worse. The NBC analyst bothered Cowboys fans with how much fun he was having calling the Eagles' dominance...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Giants draft bust was a ‘little brat,’ ex-teammate says

Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
264
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy