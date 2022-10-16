Read full article on original website
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
wfxrtv.com
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to “subscribe” to solar panel facilities across the Commonwealth. The first program, called the shared solar program, will allow Virginia residents to pay a subscription fee to companies...
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Two dead after crash in King George County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south on Bloomsbury Road near Birchwood Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road, went into the air and hit several trees.
valleynewslive.com
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to an abduction that caused an Amber Alert in Virginia. An Amber Alert was sent out by Virginia State Police for 1-year-old Adriana Truitt and 2-year-old Jaxon Truitt Monday afternoon, after they were were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Timothy Paul Truitt.
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
cardinalnews.org
No, we’re not losing young adults. We have a different demographic problem.
And now we come to the column where I bust open a long-held stereotype like a pinata at a children’s party. For as long as I can remember, we’ve been told that young adults move away from rural areas and that’s why those communities today are effectively aging out – and dying out. Today, I come before you, armed with data, to show that that isn’t quite true.
You call that an energy plan?
Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a press release on October 3 presenting what he says is his energy plan. Accompanying the press release was 26 pages labeled “2022 Virginia Energy Plan,” but that can’t be what he’s referring to. I mean, the Virginia Code is pretty specific about what makes up an energy plan, and this […] The post You call that an energy plan? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org
‘We’re overwhelmed’— housing advocates say a growing number of renters are struggling in southwest Va.
Affordable housing advocates are seeing high numbers of people asking for help, as pandemic protections for renters expired recently, and housing costs continue to increase. Southwest Virginia is just one of many places where the housing market is increasingly stretched thin. “We’re just overwhelmed,” said Bryan Phipps, CEO of People...
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
VDACS urges Virginians not to move firewood
Virginia officials are urging state residents not to move firewood from one area to another this fall and winter, in order to prevent some invasive insects from spreading to other parts of the state. When firewood is moved, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted...
Suspects exit vehicle, fire multiple rounds into occupied home in Woodbridge then drive away, police say
After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Henrico crash closes lanes on both sides of I-64 near Short Pump
The crash occurred on I-64 at mile marker 179 near Short Pump. The east left shoulder and left lanes were closed, and the west left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed, according to VDOT.
Youngkin announces $10M proposal to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub
The governor's office announced half of the money would go towards furthering progress on growing Virginia's nuclear energy industry with the creation of a Virginia Nuclear Innovation Hub. In his 2022 Energy Plan, Youngkin reportedly has the goal of making Virginia the world's leading nuclear innovation hub.
Virginia Department of Elections sends incorrect voting information in Southwest Virginia
An error from the Virginia Department of Elections sent incorrect information to voters across Southwest Virginia.
Virginia's Best Free Attractions
Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
