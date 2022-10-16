Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move
The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Patriots Captain ‘Gutted’ By Ace Special Teamer’s Knee Injury
CLEVELAND — One of the New England Patriots’ kicking-game stalwarts suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Veteran special teamer Cody Davis went down clutching his knee while covering a kickoff late in the first half of New England’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He walked to the locker room with members of the Patriots’ training staff and swiftly was ruled out for the rest of the game.
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns
Mac Jones wasn’t a game-time decision this past weekend in Cleveland, but he wasn’t far off. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe said the New England Patriots didn’t inform him that he’d be starting against the Cleveland Browns until Saturday. “To be quite honest with you, I think...
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
Brad Marchand Reacts To First Bruins Practice Since Hip Surgery
For the first time since his hip surgery in the offseason, Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice. Boston held practice Sunday as it prepares to take on the Florida Panthers on Monday. Marchand is still expected to be out for the first few games of the season, and the winger plans on sticking to his recovering timeline, but Marchand still wanted to get out on the ice and be with his teammates.
Bill Belichick Won’t Commit To Mac Jones Retaking Starting Job
Is Mac Jones still the New England Patriots’ no-doubt starting quarterback when healthy? Bill Belichick isn’t saying. After rookie fill-in Bailey Zappe delivered his second consecutive impressive performance in place of the injured Jones, Belichick declined to say whether the starting job will revert to Jones once he’s medically ready to return from his high ankle sprain.
Watch Matthew Slater Deliver Important Message to Patriots After Win Vs. Browns
WATCH: Slater delivers important message to Patriots after win vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots were in a pretty good mood after Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, and who could blame them?. They beat the Browns 38-15 with strong performances from...
NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne Drawing Interest From ‘Multiple Teams'
Report: Kendrick Bourne drawing trade interest from 'multiple teams' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kendrick Bourne probably could benefit from a fresh start, and it appears a few teams are interested in giving it to him. "Multiple" NFL clubs have called the New England Patriots about a potential trade...
WATCH: James Harden Wears Pajamas, Celtics Arrive in Style for Opening Night Showdown
WATCH: Harden wears pajamas, C's arrive in style for Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Look good, play good? The Boston Celtics will hope that's the case on Tuesday night. C's stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown arrived at TD Garden in style for their Opening Night showdown...
WATCH: James Harden Shimmies, Airballs in Embarrassing Sequence Vs. Celtics
WATCH: James Harden shimmies, airballs in embarrassing sequence originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. James Harden had his fair share of highlights in Tuesday night's NBA regular-season opener, but there was one play he'd undoubtedly like to take back. Late in the second quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics showdown,...
Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren’t supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. They weren’t picked to sweep Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. They definitely weren’t expected to push the New York Yankees to the limit before running out of rallies. But baseball’s youngest team — 17 players made their major league debuts in 2022 — grew up much faster than anyone expected, and in doing so, the Guardians reconnected with a Cleveland fan base still wearing its Indians gear. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team’s 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.
