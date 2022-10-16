ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs12.com

Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

FWC introduces tip line to improve communication

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
EL PASO, TX
cbs12.com

Temps drop as a cold front moves through Florida

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers taper off overnight, mostly cloudy with temps cooling into the mid 60's. A cold front will continue to move through the state dropping temps and bringing less humid conditions. The cooler and drier air moves in Wednesday. Highs are down in the...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket for the Oct. 14 drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven located on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The winning numbers were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Cloudy and much cooler across South Florida on Wednesday

A cool start to the day with temperatures in the middle 60s along the Treasure Coast to the low 70s along the Palm Beaches. A cold front is moving through the area this morning and will bring fall-like temperatures to south Florida!. Temperatures will continue to drop through the morning...
cbs12.com

Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
FLORIDA STATE

