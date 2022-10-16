Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Cannabis Dispensaries coming to Circle K locations in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the first time ever, a cannabis dispensary will open in a convenience store. Green Thumb Industries has signed an agreement with Couche-Tard to open RISE EXPRESS stores at Circle K locations throughout Florida. Through this deal, consumers will now be able to...
cbs12.com
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma murder investigation of 4 men arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say the person of interest in the Oklahoma murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The...
cbs12.com
FWC introduces tip line to improve communication
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Wildlife Alert System is now using a new system for submitting anonymous tips. The public can now contact FWC Law Enforcement by downloading an iPhone or Android app called “FWC Wildlife Alert.”. The new...
cbs12.com
Brightline to begin maximum speed tests along Treasure Coast Wednesday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline is about to begin speed tests along the Treasure Coast. It's the next hurdle in connecting the West Palm Beach station to a new one, further north in Orlando. The tests, set for Wednesday, will be a huge step forward for the...
cbs12.com
1-year-old dies after being run over by father in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — A 1-year-old died after getting run over by his father in Texas Tuesday morning, officials said. Police said the mother and the toddler were gathered on the driver's side of the 27-year-old father's vehicle in their Lower Valley home's driveway around 10 a.m. Unbeknownst...
cbs12.com
Temps drop as a cold front moves through Florida
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers taper off overnight, mostly cloudy with temps cooling into the mid 60's. A cold front will continue to move through the state dropping temps and bringing less humid conditions. The cooler and drier air moves in Wednesday. Highs are down in the...
cbs12.com
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket for the Oct. 14 drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven located on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The winning numbers were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19.
cbs12.com
Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
cbs12.com
Cloudy and much cooler across South Florida on Wednesday
A cool start to the day with temperatures in the middle 60s along the Treasure Coast to the low 70s along the Palm Beaches. A cold front is moving through the area this morning and will bring fall-like temperatures to south Florida!. Temperatures will continue to drop through the morning...
cbs12.com
Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
