Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page
It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Last month the All Out pay-per-view took place from Chicago and after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship in the main event he made some controversial comments during the post-show media scrum. Punk fired shots at Adam Page, MJF and The Elite which led to an altercation backstage. CM...
wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Says Their Main Roster Call Up Was Trash
Main roster call-ups are always exciting, but unfortunately they don’t work out for everyone. It seemed that EC3 was primed to do big things when he was called up. However, his run on the main roster ultimately didn’t amount to much. At one point EC3 was making appearances...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
stillrealtous.com
Two Released Stars Reportedly Backstage At NXT Events
WWE has released a number of wrestlers over the last few years, but with all the returns taking place recently there’s been a lot of speculation in regards to who could be brought back. Fightful Select is now reporting that both Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene were backstage at recent NXT live events.
Yardbarker
Best wishes to former WWE star Charlie Haas
Former WWE/Impact Wrestling star Charlie Haas missed some shows in Australia, according to the All-Star Wrestling Australia promotion's Facebook account. They issued the following statement and then followed up with an update:. "Good Afternoon, first of all we here at All-Star Wrestling Australia apologise about the lack of news in...
wrestlinginc.com
Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend
Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Launching Another TV Show
AEW Dynamite officially launched three years ago and the company has since expanded with AEW Rampage. It seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is happy with AEW as another show is in the works. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is set to produce a documentary show that will focus on...
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
wrestlinginc.com
The Gunns Say AEW Star Is Like An Uncle To Them
Austin and Colten Gunn have professional wrestling in their blood. Growing up in the 1990s and 2000s, the brothers fondly remember visiting their father, Billy Gunn, on the road with WWE, where he most memorably served as a member of the iconic D-Generation X faction and one half of the New Age Outlaws tag team. Eventually, his sons would officially enter the professional wrestling world themselves, forming the on-screen Gunn Club trio with Billy in All Elite Wrestling.
itrwrestling.com
Rosa Mendes Comments On Her ‘Degrading’ & ‘Distasteful’ WWE Gimmick
Rosa Mendes wasn’t a fan of her old WWE gimmick. Back in 2010 on an edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Rose Mendes made an attempt to become a part of LayCool, who was composed of Layla and Michelle McCool. Instead of embracing her, the heel duo turned down the offer from Mendes, however, that didn’t stop Rosa Mendes from trying further to get into the group, even using creative tactics in an attempt to get their acceptance.
Groom Dragged for Reaction to Brother Rejecting Wedding Invite: 'Bullying'
Commenters were shocked to learn why the man's brother refuses to attend.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Was Accidentally Stabbed By His Co-Star In The Punisher
Whenever Kevin Nash stepped inside the wrestling ring, he meant business. The 6-foot-10 wrestler had a tremendous career, which saw him win multiple championships in various promotions. He has also been seen in various acting roles, including the "Magic Mike" movies, "Dog," and "The Longest Yard". Professional wrestling, in a...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0