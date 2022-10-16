St. Sabina parishioners rally behind Rev. Michael Pfleger amid new sexual abuse allegation

The Rev. Tom Walsh claps during the end of the Sunday Mass at Saint Sabina Church on Oct. 16, 2022, in Chicago. This was the first service since the Rev. Michael Pfleger was to step down following a sex abuse allegation. Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

St. Sabina Church parishioners gathered Sunday morning for a joyful service, pushing back against a newly surfaced sexual abuse claim against their senior pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger.

A man in his late 40s filed a claim with the Archdiocese of Chicago Friday alleging the South Side priest sexually abused him at St. Sabina in the late 1980s.

As an investigation is launched into the claim, Pfleger has stepped aside from his church duties and has been asked by Cardinal Blase Cupich to live away from St. Sabina.

But Pfleger’s parishioners appear to remain as faithful as ever to their pastor.

Soft organ music played as churchgoers filed into the pews before Mass started, some wearing black shirts that read “We stand with Father Pfleger” in red, yellow and green letters.

“The service was uplifting. When I heard the news, I didn’t feel like coming because my heart was hurting,” said Catherine Strong, who was wearing one of the T-shirts. “My heart was broken a little bit, but I also know my pastor. And I know his heart.”

The Rev. Tom Walsh led the 10 a.m. Mass, taking a moment during the homily to direct those in attendance to greet Pfleger, who was reportedly watching the service via livestream.

“For Mike — I know you’re watching this — we love you,” Walsh said.

Pfleger was sidelined from his ministry for several months in early 2021 after two adult brothers filed claims accusing him of decades-old abuse.

“I’m kind of tired of the same thing, ’cause we know he’s innocent,” parishioner Sonia Hudson said. She said she got ready to go to church as soon as she heard the news Sunday morning in order to support her pastor.

Pfleger returned to St. Sabina in the summer of 2021 after a review panel found “insufficient reason to suspect” that he was guilty of the allegations.

This time, parishioners hope the investigation won’t take as long.

“I hope it’s not going to be a few months; I hope it’s going to be speedy quick,” said Strong, who has been with St. Sabina Church for almost 30 years.

Pfleger wrote a letter to the St. Sabina community in which he maintained his innocence. The letter was posted to St. Sabina’s website, and on Sunday it was printed and distributed among churchgoers before Mass.

“While I am confident that the new allegation will also be determined to be unfounded, this process is so unfair and painful to me and to the community I serve,” Pfleger wrote in his statement.

Gina Raiford’s family has been part of the church for 24 years, and both of her children attended St. Sabina Academy. She calls Pfleger a part of her family.

“When I read the letter, I was devastated,” Raiford said, calling the allegation “unfounded” and “unwarranted.” “It brought tears to my eyes, as it does now. Because this man fights for justice and he provides. I feel like it’s an attack.”

In his letter, Pfleger referenced town hall meetings, vaccine clinics, and coat and food drives he has led at St. Sabina recently and planned for the coming months.

“We know our pastor. He’s strong, he’s good, he’s a great man — and he’s going to be back,” Strong said, tearing up.

Chicago Tribune’s Christy Gutowski contributed.

