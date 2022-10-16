Read full article on original website
ND dollars invested in national adversary: Saudi Arabia
Fargo attorney Luke Heck has been calling out our state's investments in Saudi Arabia since he started investigating the Legacy Fund two-and-a-half years ago.
Private F-5 Aggressor Jet Flies With Built-In Infrared Search And Track System
Tactical Air SupportTactical Air Support’s F-5 Advanced Tiger jets are being equipped with unique infrared search and track systems that Lockheed calls TacIRST.
Biden to announce $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains
President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are announcing two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains -- new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections. Wednesday's announcement from Biden in Washington also comes amid a streak...
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials...
Concerns mount over Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed without hijab
A female Iranian climber, who did not wear a hijab at an international competition in South Korea, left for Iran on Tuesday as Iranian groups based abroad raised alarms over her fate back home. Elnaz Rekabi, 33, competed without a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships...
