KOMU

Biden to announce $2.8 billion in grants for US battery supply chains

President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm are announcing two actions Wednesday aimed at lowering costs amid inflation by targeting domestic battery supply chains -- new efforts the administration is rolling out 20 days before the midterm elections. Wednesday's announcement from Biden in Washington also comes amid a streak...
GEORGIA STATE
KOMU

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber has left South Korea after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation’s mandatory headscarf covering. Farsi-language media outside of Iran have warned that she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials...
KOMU

Concerns mount over Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed without hijab

A female Iranian climber, who did not wear a hijab at an international competition in South Korea, left for Iran on Tuesday as Iranian groups based abroad raised alarms over her fate back home. Elnaz Rekabi, 33, competed without a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships...

