Read full article on original website
Angela
3d ago
Whatever they are saying nationally, it's certainly not written in this so called "article" that's full of ads! Where is the article or is this just ANOTHER clickbait? Pathetic.
Reply(1)
5
Related
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Saints Are Signing Veteran Quarterback This Tuesday
In the lead-up to their Thursday Night Football matchup with Arizona, the New Orleans Saints made several changes to their practice squad Tuesday. A report by Nick Underhill this afternoon confirmed the Saints have signed quarterback Jake Luton, as well as defensive end Jabari Zuniga, to their ...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills
Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
Analysis: Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. “There’s too many plays we’re not making,” Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 — his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy blasted for team’s laughable first-half performance
Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the midst of a four-game winning
thecomeback.com
Nick Sirianni cusses out Cowboys sideline after late-game fight
Things got chippy in the final moments of Sunday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In the end, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni got to show off the edge in his personality. A scuffle broke out after a play as the Eagles were running the clock out....
Yardbarker
2 Colts Players Who Should Lose Their Starting Jobs
The offensive line for the Colts has been a problem. However, this problem may have been solved, at least for the time being. Against the ferocious Jaguars pass rush, the line stood firm. Matt Ryan was not sacked and was only hit on a few occasions. Ryan found more protection...
College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders has admitted that he has to at least entertain offers from Power 5 schools moving forward in his career. Sanders, who's built Jackson State into an elite HBCU program, has been mentioned for jobs like Nebraska, Auburn, Georgia Tech and others. But will...
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
Zac Taylor provides update on Logan Wilson, state of Bengals’ d-line as injuries mount
It was only a matter of time before the injury bug hit the Cincinnati Bengals in a big way. A key reason for the Bengals’ success in 2021 was that they were one of the league’s most healthy teams throughout the entire season. That’s not the case right now for them on defense.
Texans make significant change during bye week
The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations. As Schefter noted, Easterby...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
Bengals WR Tee Higgins drops injury truth bomb after Week 6 win vs. Saints
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to play in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints despite his recent ankle injury. However, it wasn’t easy and he had to sacrifice a lot. Speaking to reporters after the Bengals’ 30-26 win over the Saints, Higgins opened up about...
NFL rules expert says Bills' Josh Allen had right to be mad about no trip
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was right. That, according to CBS Sports NFL rules expert Gene Steratore. The Bills went on to defeat the Chiefs, 24-20, in Week 6. But before scoring that game-winning touchdown, it looked like one had been pulled on the Bills by the referees. A former ref...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 7