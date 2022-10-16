ATLANTA (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO