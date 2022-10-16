Read full article on original website
Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement
Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way. Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
Silent Hill 2 remake officially announced
It’s official! Just in time for Halloween, Konami have confirmed that a Silent Hill 2 remake is on the way. Time to get hyped. The news was announced as part of the Silent Hill Transmission today (19 October), along with a very exciting trailer. The game is being developed by Bloober Team - the devs behind Layers of Fear and The Medium.
Silent Hill: Ascension Is a Live Silent Hill Event Coming Next Year
Today's Silent Hill announcements were not confined to just the games world. We also learned during the Silent Hill Transmission livestream that something called Silent Hill Ascension is in the works, and it appears to be some kind of live and possibly interactive experience in the Silent Hill universe. The...
Silent Hill 2 remake announced as Konami exhumes hit horror series
The legendary psychological horror franchise will return with three video games, a movie and an interactive streaming series
Incredible ‘Silent Hill 2’ trailer has gamers ready to return to the most terrifying town in gaming
It’s been a full decade since we last got a Silent Hill game but, after years of false rumors, the psychologically intense and insanely atmospheric franchise is finally back to challenge Resident Evil‘s title as the King of Horror. Even better, the franchise is returning in style, with a PlayStation-exclusive remake of Silent Hill 2 courtesy of Bloober Team, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill Ascension, Silent Hill F, and a new movie Return to Silent Hill, all announced on Konami’s livestream.
Silent Hill f Revealed as a New Game Set in 1960s Japan
As part of today's Silent Hill festivities, Konami announced Silent Hill f, a new story set in 1960s Japan. Described as juxtaposing a world view of “beautiful, therefore horrifying,” Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07, the acclaimed Japanese visual novel writer behind the Higurashi and Umineko series.
There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development
“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video-game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise. Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will return to produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced...
Silent Hill: Townfall - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the unsettling Silent Hill: Townfall announcement trailer. Konami has revealed that the game is a co-production with Annapurna Interactive and independent developer No Code Studios, the creators of Stories Untold and Observation. More details on Silent Hill: Townfall and Konami's partnership with the publisher and studio will be revealed in the future.
SILENT HILL Transmission Livestream
Tune in to the SILENT HILL transmission Livestream for the latest updates for the SILENT HILL series. Catch it on IGN October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT / 5:00pm EDT.
Return to Silent Hill: New Movie from Original Silent Hill Director Confirmed
Along with new Silent Hill games, the series' movie franchise is set to re-emerge with Return to Silent Hill. We'd previously heard about plans for a new movie from director Cristophe Gans (who also directed the original Silent Hill in 2006), but this is the first official confirmation. A reveal...
Silent Hill Transmission: All announcements, reveals, & how to watch
Konami announced an online event called Silent Hill Transmission which will reveal future updates to the Silent Hill series. Here’s everything fans need to know about the event. Following the tumultuous departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami which resulted in the cancellation of Silent Hills, the Silent Hill franchise...
Silent Hill 2 Remake Leads Konami's Franchise Revival
A Silent Hill 2 remake is in the works for the PlayStation 5, along with more games and even a new movie. Konami revealed its upcoming Silent Hill lineup Wednesday, with the remake being the lead announcement. Leading development of this remake is Bloober Team, a Polish game studio behind other horror titles such as Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium.
Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced, First Details Revealed
Konami officially announced a new Silent Hill movie called Return to Silent Hill this week during its series-focused stream after months of rumors about new Silent Hill projects supposedly in the works. The movie in particular has been one that's talked about several times in the past thanks to comments from Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film. Gans made an appearance during the Silent Hill stream, too, to confirm that he'll be back to direct Return to Silent Hill as well with Victor Hadida, the producer of the original Silent Hill films, also returning to produce this one.
The fog may finally clear on the next Silent Hill game during the Silent Hill Transmission this week
The Silent Hill Twitter account dropped a bombshell for fans of the franchise. A Silent Hill Transmission will launch on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 PM PDT. The Transmission will share the latest updates for the Silent Hill franchise. The Transmission will be the first time Konami shared news concerning the Silent Hill games in years. The last Silent Hill game was PT, the playable teaser for the Silent Hills game that was being developed by Hideo Kojima. Silent Hills was canceled after Konami’s falling out with Kojima, and PT was removed from stores.
Silent Hill legend hints they might be involved in upcoming games
The creator of Pyramid Head and the Nurses has pointed fans towards tonight's showcase
Silent Hill finally returns in a reveal this week
After many rumors and leaks, and over a decade without a major new game, Konami will reveal the future of the Silent Hill series on Wednesday this week, at 5 p.m. EDT. “In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the company tweeted from the official Silent Hill account. “The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDT.”
