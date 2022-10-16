Konami officially announced a new Silent Hill movie called Return to Silent Hill this week during its series-focused stream after months of rumors about new Silent Hill projects supposedly in the works. The movie in particular has been one that's talked about several times in the past thanks to comments from Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film. Gans made an appearance during the Silent Hill stream, too, to confirm that he'll be back to direct Return to Silent Hill as well with Victor Hadida, the producer of the original Silent Hill films, also returning to produce this one.

3 HOURS AGO